Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Howard University Names Fine Arts Building After Chadwick Boseman

By Gina Cook
Posted by 
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The legacy of the late, great Chadwick Boseman will live on forever at Howard University. The beloved writer, director, and actor graduated from Howard U in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in directing, after which his career skyrocketed with a series of plays and movies. Boseman was even...

929thelake.com
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
James Brown
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Person
Ma Rainey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Panther#A Bachelor Of Fine Arts#Supreme Court Justice#Black Panther#Baseball Legend#Star#Films#International Fame#Legacy#Movies#History#Colon Cancer#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesculturalweekly.com

Chadwick Boseman’s Words

When the Oscars producers planned for the last award of the night to go to best actor, they were counting on Chadwick Boseman winning it posthumously for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, but Academy voters gave it to the excellent Anthony Hopkins for The Father. They were hoping for a tearful speech from his widow, like she had given at the Golden Globes two months prior, when the journalists of the Hollywood Foreign Press voted him best actor in a drama. Click here to watch. She said, “But we don’t have his words.” So here are some answers he gave during our numerous interviews.
MoviesSFGate

'42' Filmmaker Brian Helgeland Talks Casting Chadwick Boseman in His First Lead Film Role: 'He Arrived Ready'

During an interview with Variety earlier this week celebrating the 20 year anniversary of “A Knight’s Tale,” filmmaker Brian Helgeland also reminisced about casting late actor Chadwick Boseman in his first lead film role in 2013’s “42.” Helgeland has long had an eye for casting — Heath Ledger was on the rise when he gave him the lead in “A Knight’s Tale,” which also featured Paul Bettany in his first Hollywood film (a role Helgeland had to fight for him to get.)
Violent CrimesTODAY.com

Michael B. Jordan on new movie ‘Without Remorse,’ Chadwick Boseman friendship

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Michael B. Jordan talks to Willie Geist about shooting his latest action movie, “Without Remorse,” where he does his own stunts. He also discussed 2018 blockbuster “Black Panther,” which he starred in alongside longtime friend Chadwick Boseman. As Jordan’s spotlight in Hollywood grows, there is one title his friends aren’t going to let him live down anytime soon: People’s Sexiest Man Alive.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Star Anthony Mackie Shares What He Loved Most About Chadwick Boseman

Anthony Mackie talked about what he loved most about Chadwick Boseman in a recent interview. The Marvel star spoke to Hot 97 about their journeys through the MCU. In effect, the new Captain America complimented the Black Panther star’s adaptability. As has been discussed, Boseman really could take on whatever material presented to him. Whether that meant being a detective in 21 Bridges, a football player in Draft Day, or even a soldier in Spike Lee’s latest movie. The possibilities were endless. Mackie also made special mention of his part in August Wilson’s play turned film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Earlier in his career, Mackie also trained in the theater, so it makes a lot of sense that Boseman’s path would appeal to him as well.
Boston, MAemerson.edu

Actor Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy at Heart of Oscar Talk 2021

In a year when the Academy Awards changed its location and deepened its focus on social justice, Emerson’s annual Oscar Talk event followed suit, drawing insight from the dynamics of the awards contest and one actor in particular. Normally hosted on Sunset Boulevard at Emerson Los Angeles, Oscar Talk connects...
MoviesComicBook

Black Panther 2: Martin Freeman Was Told the Whole Plot by Ryan Coogler

Last week, Marvel announced some new release dates for its upcoming slate of films, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After the unexpected passing of Chadwick Boseman, it was unclear if Marvel would continue with the sequel, but it appears writer/director Ryan Coogler has a backup plan ready to go. In fact, Martin Freeman, who played Evertt K. Ross in Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther, recently told ET Online that he's heard the movie's entire new plot from Coogler.
MoviesGeekTyrant

BLACK PANTHER 2 Actor Martin Freeman Says Director Ryan Coogler's Pitch for His Character Was "Very Odd"

Fans have been anticipating the sequel to Black Panther ever since it hit screens in 2018. But since the sudden passing of star Chadwick Boseman, we’ve all wondered what direction the sequel would take, or if there would even be one. Now we know that director Ryan Coogler is coming back to further the story, and all we know so far is that the sequel will be titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Black Panther 2’ Star Says Movie’s Storyline Is “Very Odd”

When Marvel movie star Chadwick Boseman unexpectedly passed away in 2020 following a secret battle with colon cancer, Marvel fans and his fellow cast members alike were shocked. The seemingly full-of-life actor was best known as T’Challa/Black Panther in the standalone film Black Panther (2018) and the Marvel Studios Avengers franchise.
MoviesMovieWeb

Tenoch Huerta Rumored to Play Namor the Sub-Mariner in Black Panther 2

Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) has reportedly boarded the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Disney and Marvel Studios. At this time, there isn't much known about the story of the upcoming superhero sequel, other than that it will bring back several main stars from the original movie alongside writer-director Ryan Coogler. On Monday, a new report via The Illuminerdi purports that Huerta has been cast as Namor the Sub-Mariner. This follows previous reports that Huerta was in talks to play an unnamed antagonist in the movie.
MoviesComicBook

Anthony Mackie Comments On Appearing In Black Panther 2 As Captain America

In the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson finally took on the mantle of Captain America, flying into a fight in New York City with a brand new suite made by the Wakandans. Sam had already built a bond with the warriors of Wakanda during the time he spent there in Avengers: Infinity War, and now the new suit provides another link between them. Naturally, this has let to fans speculating about Captain America making an appearance in the next Black Panther film.
MoviesTVOvermind

The Official Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Synopsis is Here

Replacing Chadwick Boseman isn’t even a consideration, and it’s fair to say that fans of the MCU and Black Panther are in agreement on this, even if there are some that feel that T’Challa could be recast or brought back with CGI. That would be an insult to a lot of fans though since Boseman was picked for the role before there was a movie. Letita Wright could very well be seen as the next Black Panther since Shuri has been gaining in popularity since her appearance in the first movie and it feels only natural that the sister of T’Challa would be the one to take up the mantle since it’s been seen to happen in the comics, and the fans are pulling for it in a big way to start with. In fact it was assumed that Shuri would be taking over for the second movie before Chadwick’s passing, but the progression of the story was obviously bound to change a bit as things moved along. What is known is that Ryan Coogler will be focusing heavily upon Wakanda as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is set to release in July of 2022, and will be bringing back a few of the same characters that were seen in the first movie. It’s been mentioned that Killmonger won’t be seen again, which is probably for the best since it allows death to be at least a semi-permanent thing in the MCU, at least until the multiverse is opened in the upcoming Doctor Strange movie. But bringing Erik Killmonger back does feel as though it would have been a horrible idea since even in the comics the ability to bring people back tends to stretch the limits of credibility, as even imagination can only go so far before breaking the rules becomes a bit tiring for the audience.