May 6, 2021 Smithers RCMP received a fraud complaint. The victim had received a phone call from a male claiming to be a lawyer, in Vancouver, for the victim’s son. The alleged lawyer claimed that the son was in a vehicle collision while impaired and needed $5,000 to receive bail. A second male, pretending to be the son, got on the phone crying and pleading for the victim to send the money. The victim ultimately deposited a total of $10,000 into a bank account to the “lawyer.” The victim’s son was never in an impaired driving crash as claimed by the fraudsters. This is another example of how fraudsters can use high-pressure tactics to lure innocent people to give up their money.