Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Couple donate €30m to Trinity College Dublin

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrinity College Dublin (TCD) has received a €30m (£26m) donation from a former graduate and his wife. Eric Kinsella, executive chairman of Jones Engineering group, and his wife Barbara made the donation, believed to be the largest philanthropic gift from individuals to any Irish university. The money will go towards...

www.bbc.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trinity College Dublin#Climate Change#Charity#Ireland#Donation Money#College Students#Graduate Students#Tcd#Irish#Ussher Library#E3 Research Institute#Trinity East#Engineering Scholarships#Jones Engineering Group#Mr Kinsella#Talented Students#Executive Chairman#Sustainability#Research Outputs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
nutraingredients-usa.com

New Trinity College Dublin centre seeks to unlock new bioactives for next-gen nutraceuticals

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) are to dedicate facilities to identify new bioactives from macro and microalgae, cereals, bioactive herbs and plant sources to create supplements and cosmetic applications. The new Trinity Centre for Natural Products Research or NatPro will be based at the University’s School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences...
Lewes, DECape Gazette

Donations to support college-bound graduates due by June 1

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty Sales Agent Robin Palumbo Thompson, team leader of The Robin Thompson Team - Realtors with a Purpose, is organizing a drive in partnership with Cape Community Cares to support Cape Henlopen High School graduating seniors who will be attending college. Cape Community Cares serves as...
Oyster Bay, NYtheislandnow.com

Oyster Bay couple donates new lab to Bass Heart Hospital

The Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital at North Shore University Hospital is the first in the Northeast to open a $3 million cardiac catheterization laboratory equipped with the latest technology from Siemens Healthineers. The enhanced patient care laboratory was made possible through a gift from Manuel H. and Claire Barron...
Charitiesfranchising.com

College HUNKS Hauling Junk And Moving® Donates Two Million Meals

In Partnership With U.S. Hunger College Hunks Continues To Help Build A Hunger-Free World. "We genuinely care about our customers and the communities we serve, which is why community support is and will always be one of the core tenets of our brand,” said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS.
WorldBBC

Church of England cathedrals linked in cycling relay challenge

Cyclists are setting off from Newcastle on a relay challenge linking all 42 Church of England cathedrals. It marks the launch of the 2,000-mile Cathedral Cycle Route which aims to promote greener travel, and mental and physical wellbeing. A specially commissioned baton will be transported around the whole way, passed...
Dublin, CAindependentnews.com

Dublin Blood Drive Set

The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive at the Dublin Senior Center, 7600 Amador Valley Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 4. Donors will have their temperature checked and everyone must wear a mask. In addition, all blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, with the results available to donors within 7-10 days on the Red Cross website or by using the Red Cross donor app.
Charitiesreadingchronicle.co.uk

Newbury woman running London Marathon to raise money for Duchess of Kent Hospice

A STUDENT from Newbury is gearing up to take part in the Virgin Money London Marathon this autumn in support of the Reading hospice which cared for her grandma. 20-year-old Eleanor Taylor, who is currently studying geography at the University of Manchester, is running the 26.2-mile distance on Sunday, October 3, in memory of her grandma, Gillian Weston, who received expert end-of-life care at Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice in 2016.
Sioux Falls, SDNew Haven Register

Dentist donates care, helps college students during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls dental practice is helping students take a bite out of their college expenses. Rebecca Tjeerdsma is a junior working toward her engineering degree at Dordt University. She says the pandemic has brought on some financial burdens, but through a new program though a local dental clinic, she’s getting by.
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Connecticut In Color: Trinity College's ‘Trin Trio'

Three Trinity College students are preparing to graduate with their degrees this week but their journey to the finish line began in the fifth grade. Back in 2017, Giovanni Jones, Tiana Starks, and Kiera Flynn found out they would be attending Trinity College on full-ride scholarships. All three graduated from Global Communications Academy in 2017.
Kingston, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Services at Trinity

KINGSTON — Trinity Church invites you to worship on Sundays at 10:00 a.m. During the pandemic, many people have come to a new perspective on what really matters. A growing number of them have come to the realization that a relationship with God in the fellowship of His Church is important as we go forward.
Annandale-on-hudson, NYbard.edu

Bard College Professor Valeria Luiselli Wins Prestigious 2021 Dublin Literary Award for Her Novel Lost Children Archive

Author and Bard College professor Valeria Luiselli has won the 2021 Dublin Literary Award for her novel Lost Children Archive. Sponsored by Dublin City Council, the award, with prize money of €100,000, is the world’s largest prize for a single novel published in English. Luiselli is the first writer from Mexico and the fifth woman to claim the prestigious award in its 26-year history. Uniquely, the Dublin Award receives its nominations from public libraries in cities around the globe and recognizes both writers and translators. The winner was announced on Thursday, May 20, at a special online event, at the opening of the International Literature Festival Dublin, which runs until May 30. Lord Mayor Hazel Chu made the announcement from Dublin, with the presentation to the Luiselli taking place at the Irish Consulate in New York City. Irish Consul General Ciarán Madden, and previous winner of the Dublin Literary Award Colm Tóibín, presented Luiselli with her award on behalf of Dublin City Council.
Seneca Falls, NYFingerLakes1

Trinity Church

Saturday, June 5 beginning at 10:30 – Stop by for a delicious chicken, salt potato, baked beans, roll and dessert. We will be at Fuccillo Ford, Rt 5 & 20. $10. Come early as we may sell out! Benefit Trinity Episcopal Church ... MORE. Free Community Dinner. Trinity Episcopal Church,...
Agriculturefarmweek.com

University College Dublin launches technical webinar series

TechUCD, University College Dublin’s (UCD) AgTech Innovation Centre, has launched ‘Inside AgTech’, a new monthly webinar series focused on the latest trends in the AgTech, FoodTech and Bioeconomy sectors. AgTechUCD also announced John Hartnett, the founder and CEO of SVG Ventures|THRIVE, as the guest speaker in the inaugural webinar entitled...
Collegesnaijaonpoint.com

PhD Scholarships at Imperial College London in UK 2021

Benefits of PhD Scholarships at Imperial College London. Imperial College London provides annually the President’s PhD Scholarships to 50 research candidates with exceptional academic records and prospect who wish to undergo a Ph.D. program at Imperial College London. Imperial College London was established in 1907 by the royal commission, and...
Worldnewstalk.com

Coronavirus: 374 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health has confirmed that 374 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ireland today. The figures show that as of midnight on Saturday, there were 99 people being treated in hospital for the virus. Of these patients, 35 are in ICU. The Department warned that daily...
Worldinews.co.uk

Blackburn overtakes Bolton as the UK’s Covid-19 hotspot

Blackburn has overtaken Bolton to become the UK’s worst coronavirus hotspot as concern continues to grow about the Indian variant. A total of 584 confirmed cases were recorded in the borough of Blackburn with Darwen in the seven days to 26 May, according to Public Health England data. The seven-day...
Educationnaijaonpoint.com

Best Pharmacy Schools in Europe 2021

Are you looking for the Best Pharmacy Schools in Europe because you are interested in studying a Pharmacy Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Europe? Great choice! You will enjoy advantages like cheap tuition fees, learned professors, and academic and social settings which are friendly to foreign students with various cultural backgrounds.
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Department of Health records 63 new cases

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. There have been no further Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, so the total number of deaths remains at 2,153. The latest figures show that 63 more people have tested...