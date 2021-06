On the first Mother's Day since Kelly Preston lost her life to breast cancer, her husband, John Travolta, posted a sweet remembrance on Instagram. Alongside two pictures of the couple with their three kids–Jett, Ella Bleu, and Benjamin–over the years, the Pulp Fiction star wrote, “Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known. Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day.” Preston passed away in July 2020 at the age of 57. She and Travolta had been married since 1991.