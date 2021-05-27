Cancel
Shasta County, CA

Shasta and Tehama Counties reach settlement with PG&E in 2020 Zogg Fire

By Ana Torrea
actionnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – The 2020 Zogg Fire destroyed more than 200 structures and burned 56,000 acres across Shasta and Tehama counties. On Wednesday, a settlement was reached between those counties and PG&E. A collective settlement of $12.36 million was made between the two counties and PG&E. John Fiske, who represents both counties in the lawsuit said a majority of that money would go towards Shasta County.

