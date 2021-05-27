Combating fraud and financial crimes with AI-driven decisions

As a young physician in New Orleans with a family, I am interested in Garey Forster's June 3 column discussing how crime "is driving away our best and brightest." I am concerned about "high crime, lack of education, weird flooding, poverty," but I have been trained as a physician to examine how these are all interrelated to impact community health and crime. Over the past few decades, medicine has begun to understand the significant importance of economic and social conditions that impact differences in health status, more broadly known as the social determinants of health. I think that a focus on "case management, community services, the workforce, economic recovery investments and public health" is a far-overdue step in the right direction to address root causes of crime. We need a broader approach guided by science and not the same old voodoo.