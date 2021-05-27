Cancel
Combating fraud and financial crimes with AI-driven decisions

American Banker
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExplore how banks can improve their fraud detection decisions with advanced analytics and AI techniques. From complex money movement activities to real-time fraud decisions, gain a clearer picture of how to reduce financial, reputation and compliance risks of fraudulent payment transactions. Join our panel of experts to learn how to:

Public Safety
Technology
New Orleans, LAtheadvocate.com

Letters: Garey Forster misses how we can effectively combat crime

As a young physician in New Orleans with a family, I am interested in Garey Forster's June 3 column discussing how crime "is driving away our best and brightest." I am concerned about "high crime, lack of education, weird flooding, poverty," but I have been trained as a physician to examine how these are all interrelated to impact community health and crime. Over the past few decades, medicine has begun to understand the significant importance of economic and social conditions that impact differences in health status, more broadly known as the social determinants of health. I think that a focus on "case management, community services, the workforce, economic recovery investments and public health" is a far-overdue step in the right direction to address root causes of crime. We need a broader approach guided by science and not the same old voodoo.
ReligionTimes Daily

Vatican's financial crimes prosecution hurt by inexperience

ROME (AP) — European evaluators warned Wednesday that the Vatican’s efforts to investigate and prosecute financial crimes were suffering from understaffing and inexperience, as well as the mistaken belief that its own cardinals and bishops were immune to criminal conduct. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...
WorldBirmingham Star

IATA urges govts to make data-driven decisions

Geneva [Switzerland], June 5 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged governments to make data-driven decisions to manage the risks of Covid-19 when reopening borders to international travel. Strategies without quarantine measures can enable international travel to restart with a low risk of introduction of Covid-19 to the...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Predictiv AI Reports Q4 2021 & Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Predictiv AI Inc. (TSX-V: PAI) (OTC: INOTF) (FSE: 71TA) ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company"), www.predictiv.ai, a software and solutions provider in the artificial intelligence markets, announces its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2021. All figures are reported in Canadian Dollars and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards unless otherwise noted.
Maryland Stateautobodynews.com

Maryland Auto Expands Initiative to Combat Insurance Fraud

On May 20, a virtual training session for authorized Maryland Auto agents was led by Maryland Auto Executive Director Al Redmer Jr. and Special Investigation Unit Supervisor Andrew Pacione. “There is a lot of organized fraud out there and it costs us all a lot of money,” said Redmer. “We...
New York City, NYTimes Union

Letter: Photo inspection vital to combat auto theft fraud

As a past president of the Northeast chapter of the International Association of Auto Theft Investigators and a retired New York Police Department detective who spent 20 years in the Auto Crime unit, I am firmly opposed to the letter “Ditch photo inspection for vehicle insurance,” May 27. I am also opposed to any legislation in New York state that looks to gut state Regulation 79, specifically removing or relaxing the existing photo inspection requirements.
Public Safetygreensheet.com

SEON, IDVerifact partner to combat digital ID fraud

Budapest, HU./London UK. 08 June 2021: SEON, the fraud fighters, today announces its partnership with IDVerifact, the advanced digital identity solution. Last year it was reported that nearly half of companies experienced a fraud in the past 24 months. Recognising the increasing surge in fraud and digital identity theft, IDVerifact sought to strengthen their capabilities by partnering with SEON to extend its comprehensive suite of solutions.
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google teams up with Stop Scams to tackle financial fraud in the UK | #socialmedia

Google has joined Stop Scams and outlined new measures to try and clamp down on financial fraud in the United Kingdom. On Friday, Vice President and MD of Google UK & Ireland, Ronan Harris, said that Google is the first major tech giant to partner with Stop Scams UK, an industry-led group that aims to tackle scams at the “source” by sharing threat data and creating scam-busting initiatives for organizations to roll out.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market 2021-2026 Detailed Analysis and Growth Strategies, Regional and Recent Scenario Analysis

A recent market research report is an in-depth analysis of Global Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market. Based on historic growth analysis and current scenario of Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions marketplace, the report intends to offer actionable insights on Global market growth projections. Authenticated data presented in report is based on findings of extensive primary and secondary research. Insights drawn from data serve as excellent tools that facilitate deeper understanding of multiple aspects of Global Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions market. This further helps user with their developmental strategy.
EconomyCornell University

Face value? Attractiveness biases financial decisions

When choosing from a group of financial partners with the goal of making the most money, participants in a Cornell study favored attractive partners over unattractive partners even if they weren’t the most profitable, because they perceived them as more trustworthy. “You would think the partners that objectively conferred more...
EconomyLaw.com

McCarter & English Partner to Speak on Strategic Financial Decisions

McCarter & English announced that partner Philip Amoa is set to serve as a speaker for the Delaware BioScience Association virtual Summertime Lunch and Learn Series. He will discuss “Making Strategic Next Stage Financial Decisions” at the organization’s June 16 meeting. Amoa is secretary of the Delaware BioScience Association. Want...
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Sionic selects Revelock behavioral biometrics to help financial institutions tackle fraud

Revelock has entered a new partnership with financial services consultancy Sionic to deliver its behavioral biometric fraud prevention technology. Under the partnership, Sionic will offer Revelock’s ‘Fraud Detection and Response (FDR) Platform’ as part of its anti-fraud solutions portfolio. “We’re delighted to partner with Sionic to make our technology more...
Fraud Crimesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Fraud scams surge in financial services | #phishing | #scams

The percentage of suspected digital fraud attempts in financial services more than doubled in the U.S. during the first four months of 2021 compared with the final four months of 2020, according to a new study from TransUnion. The change is likely driven by an uptick in phishing attempts wherein...
Economyfinextra.com

The ai Corporation adds Dark Web Managed Service to enterprise fraud suite

The ai Corporation (ai), an FCA approved expert in payments, fraud and risk management, today added a Dark Web Managed Service to its suite of enterprise fraud solutions. Powered by Dark Web experts Skurio's cloud-based technology, the new managed service will enhance ai's fraud capabilities even further. Enabling ai's users in the payments and financial industries to protect themselves against cybersecurity threats emanating from the Dark Web.
Technologymhealthintelligence.com

Leveraging AI and Digital Technologies to Establish Compassionate-Cognitive Contact Center in Healthcare

88% of global pharmaceutical companies and CROs are investing in remote trial monitoring solutions. But virtual trials come with complex costs, quality and operational requirements. To meet them, clinical research organizations need to adopt new-age digital technologies. Digital contact center transformation is the pivot to fast-track virtual clinical trials and...
Little Rock, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

Potential for fraud and long-term financial stress due to student loans

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas college students are in the early stages of preparing for the school year in August and some are applying for student loans. It is important to always read the fine print and be cautious of scammers trying to take advantage of unsuspecting victims. There are some key items that every student should know before agreeing to a loan that often takes decades to repay.
Technologycuinsight.com

AI modeling can combat churn

At a cost of more than $300 to acquire a new customer2, and FIs losing 10-15% annually of gross revenues to attrition3, FIs must slam the door on attrition. Research shows that by employing artificial intelligence powered predictive analytics and arming relationship managers with data-driven insights and enablers, financial institutions can reduce total attrition by 20% to 30%—a result that would nearly double most banks’ average revenue growth.3.
Softwarethemoneycloud.com

UiPath weighs in on AI regulation in financial services

Https://bankautomationnews.com/allposts/comp-reg/uipath-weighs-in-on-ai-regulation-in-financial-services/. http://bankautomationnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/371757132-scaled.jpg?#. Regulating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) is important, but defining it too broadly could also lead to unnecessary uncertainty, according to UiPath, a leading provider of automation software. In its Tuesday response to U.S. regulators’ request for comment on the use of AI in the financial services...