Letter from Michiana: letting wildflowers have their way
Woke up to find our deck covered with white dogwood blossoms. It's a week until Memorial Day, but spring is saying farewell. Until a recent run of warmer than usual weather, this Spring was on the chilly side. That may be why the dogwoods have had an especially prolific season. Trees that, in past years, have bloomed like jaded pop stars — seemingly above it all and weary of the effort — started rocking out in April and haven't looked back. Their blooming has been effusive and prolonged. A gift that keeps giving.