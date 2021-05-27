Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Astronomers create largest map of the universe’s dark matter

The Guardian
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can’t see it, barely understand it, but know that it exists because of the powerful influence it exerts on space. Dark matter makes up about 27% of the universe, and its gravitational force is enough to mesh entire galaxies together in a structure known as the cosmic web. Now, scientists have created the largest ever map of this mysterious substance – and it could imply that there’s something wrong with Einstein’s theory of relativity.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Einstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Matter#Astronomical#Map#Astronomers#Dark Energy#Cosmology#Universe#Earth Scientists#Milky Way#University College London#Cole Normale Sup Rieure#Ucl#Distant Galaxies#Vast Cosmic Voids#100m Galaxies#Gravity#Physics#Theory Of Relativity#Space#Hints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomyarxiv.org

The Race to Find Split Higgsino Dark Matter

Split higgsinos are a compelling class of models to explain dark matter and may be on the verge of detection by multiple current experimental avenues. The idea is based on a large split in scales between the electroweak scale and decoupled scalars, with relatively light higgsinos between the two. Such models enjoy the merit of depending on very few parameters while still explaining gauge coupling unification, dark matter, and most of the hierarchy between the Planck and electroweak scales, and they remain undetected by past experiments. We analyze split higgsinos in view of current and next generation experiments. We discuss the direct and indirect detection prospects and further demonstrate promising discovery potentials in the upcoming electron electric dipole moment experiments. The parameter space of this model is analyzed in terms of experiments expected to run in the coming years and where we should be looking for the next potential discoveries.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Electroweak Dark Matter

In the absence of any hints of new physics in LHC, TeV dark matter candidates interacting through electroweak force (EWDM) are still highly motivated. We extend the Standard Model by adding an arbitrary SU(2) DM multiplet in non-chiral representation. In addition to the well-known real representation which has no coupling to the nuclei at tree level, the complex representation can lead to a new DM candidate providing that one includes a higher dimensional mass-splitting operator, which may survive the current direct detection constraints. Since the masses of gauge mediators are light compared to the dark particles, Sommerfeld effect is dominant and affects the value of annihilation cross-section in both the early universe and current time. We computed the relic abundance through freeze-out mechanism in order to determine the DM mass. Gamma ray fluxes in our galaxy and dwarf satellites provide a promising tool to probe EWDM theory. We confronted the four fermionic representations of the model with the latest astrophysical observations. It can be concluded that the model is not ruled out according to the current data, and it is accessible to future observations.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A Search for the 3.5 keV Line from the Milky Way's Dark Matter Halo with HaloSat

Previous detections of an X-ray emission line near 3.5 keV in galaxy clusters and other dark matter-dominated objects have been interpreted as observational evidence for the decay of sterile neutrino dark matter. Motivated by this, we report on a search for a 3.5 keV emission line from the Milky Way's galactic dark matter halo with HaloSat. As a single pixel, collimated instrument, HaloSat observations are impervious to potential systematic effects due to grazing incidence reflection and CCD pixelization, and thus may offer a check on possible instrumental systematic errors in previous analyses. We report non-detections of a $\sim$3.5 keV emission line in four HaloSat observations near the Galactic Center. In the context of the sterile neutrino decay interpretation of the putative line feature, we provide 90% confidence level upper limits on the 3.5 keV line flux and 7.1 keV sterile neutrino mixing angle: $F \leq 0.077$ ph cm$^{-2}$ s$^{-1}$ sr$^{-1}$ and $\sin^2(2\theta) \leq 4.25 \times 10^{-11}$. The HaloSat mixing angle upper limit was calculated using a modern parameterization of the Milky Way's dark matter distribution, and in order to compare with previous limits, we also report the limit calculated using a common historical model. The HaloSat mixing angle upper limit places constraints on a number of previous mixing angle estimates derived from observations of the Milky Way's dark matter halo and galaxy clusters, and excludes several previous detections of the line. The upper limits cannot, however, entirely rule out the sterile neutrino decay interpretation of the 3.5 keV line feature.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Hidden Dark Matter from Starobinsky Inflation

The Starobinsky inflation model is one of the simplest inflation models that is consistent with the cosmic microwave background observations. In order to explain dark matter of the universe, we consider a minimal extension of the Starobinsky inflation model with introducing the dark sector which communicates with the visible sector only via the gravitational interaction. In Starobinsky inflation model, a sizable amount of dark-sector particle may be produced by the inflaton decay. Thus, a scalar, a fermion or a vector boson in the dark sector may become dark matter. We pay particular attention to the case with dark non-Abelian gauge interaction to make a dark glueball a dark matter candidate. In the minimal setup, we show that it is difficult to explain the observed dark matter abundance without conflicting observational constraints on the coldness and the self-interaction of dark matter. We propose scenarios in which the dark glueball, as well as other dark-sector particles, from the inflaton decay become viable dark matter candidates. We also discuss possibilities to test such scenarios.
Astronomynewsnetnebraska.org

Intergalactic bridges made of dark matter

A new map of dark matter in the local universe reveals several previously unknown filament structures that connect galaxies together. The map was developed by an international team from Pennsylvania State University, and the map could enable studies of the nature of dark matter as well as the history and future of our local universe.
Astronomyutah.edu

New effort to map the universe, unravel mysteries of ‘dark energy’

Adapted from a release by Bill Schulz, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. A five-year quest to map the universe and unravel the mysteries of dark energy began officially on May 17, 2021, at Kitt Peak National Observatory near Tucson, Arizona. The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) will capture and study the light from more than 30 million galaxies and other distant objects, allowing scientists to construct a 3-D map of the universe with unprecedented detail.
AstronomyScience Daily

Dark matter map reveals hidden bridges between galaxies

A new map of dark matter in the local universe reveals several previously undiscovered filamentary structures connecting galaxies. The map, developed using machine learning by an international team including a Penn State astrophysicist, could enable studies about the nature of dark matter as well as about the history and future of our local universe.
Astronomynanowerk.com

Dark Energy Survey releases most precise look at universe's evolution

(Nanowerk News) New results from the Dark Energy Survey use the largest ever sample of galaxies over an enormous piece of the sky to produce the most precise measurements of the universe’s composition and growth to date. The analysis, which includes the first three years of data from the survey,...
Businessarxiv.org

Quantum Computing for Inflationary, Dark Energy and Dark Matter Cosmology

Cosmology is in an era of rapid discovery especially in areas related to dark energy, dark matter and inflation. Quantum cosmology treats the cosmology quantum mechanically and is important when quantum effects need to be accounted for, especially in the very early Universe. Quantum computing is an emerging new method of computing which excels in simulating quantum systems. Quantum computing may have some advantages when simulating quantum cosmology, especially because the Euclidean action of gravity is unbounded from below, making the implementation of Monte Carlo simulation problematic. In this paper we present several examples of the application of quantum computing to cosmology. These include a dark energy model that is related to Kaluza-Klein theory, dark matter models where the dark sector is described by a self interacting gauge field or a conformal scalar field and an inflationary model with a slow roll potential. We implement quantum computations in the IBM QISKit software framework and show how to apply the Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE) and Evolution of Hamiltonian (EOH) algorithms to solve the Wheeler-DeWitt equation that can be used to describe the cosmology in the mini-superspace approximation. We find excellent agreement with classical computing results and describe the accuracy of the different quantum algorithms. Finally we discuss how these methods can be scaled to larger problems going beyond the mini-superspace approximation where the quantum computer may exceed the performance of classical computation.
Astronomyhome.cern

RADES joins the hunt for dark matter

Long-hypothesised particles called axions could solve two problems in one strike: they could explain the puzzling symmetry properties of the strong force and they could make up the mysterious dark matter that permeates the cosmos. One of the newest detectors of the CAST experiment at CERN, RADES, has now joined the worldwide hunt for axions, searching for axions from the Milky Way’s “halo” of dark matter and setting a limit on the strength of their interaction with photons. The results are described in a paper submitted for publication in the Journal of High Energy Physics.
Astronomygeekwire.com

Astronomers Assemble: The Science of Space and Time in the Marvel Universe

Over the last two decades, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown to become one of the greatest playgrounds for the moviegoer’s imagination. Through their films, Marvel shows us glimpses of the present and future of scientific exploration, especially in the wild frontier of space. At this free event, you’ll hear about many of the different ways that Marvel movies use (and break) the rules of science to take us into their universe.
Astronomytechnewstube.com

New Dark Matter Map Reveals Cosmic Mystery

New submitter rundgong shares a report from the BBC: An international team of researchers has created the largest and most detailed map of the distribution of so-called dark matter in the Universe. The results are a surprise because they show that it is slightly smoother and more spread out than the current…
AstronomyFuturity

The universe’s first matter clarifies the start of the Big Bang

New research digs into what happened to a specific kind of plasma—the first matter ever to be present—during the first microsecond of Big Bang. The findings provide a piece of the puzzle to the evolution of the universe as we know it today. About 14 billion years ago, our universe...
AstronomyBig Think

Dark matter and dark energy: the mysterious ingredients in our universe

The history of modern cosmology is one of the great triumphs of the human imagination. Still, mysteries abound, particularly the nature of dark matter and dark energy. Science moves forward by embracing the unknown as a challenge; taking the wrong turn is part of the way forward. "Where did everything...
Astronomyindianapublicmedia.org

Surprising Science: Geology In Space

In the previous Surprising Science, we looked at how new advancements can answer questions from the past. Today's episode looks at how one area of study can lead to breakthroughs in another. Geology in Space. As far as we know, Earth is the only planet capable of sustaining life. Astronomers...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Exploring 7 Billion Light Years of Space With the Dark Energy Survey – Most Precise Look at the Universe’s Evolution

Dark Energy Survey Releases Most Precise Look at the Universe’s Evolution. First three years of survey data uses observations of 226 million galaxies over ⅛ of the sky. In 29 new scientific papers, the Dark Energy Survey examines the largest-ever maps of galaxy distribution and shapes, extending more than 7 billion light-years across the Universe. The extraordinarily precise analysis, which includes data from the survey’s first three years, contributes to the most powerful test of the current best model of the Universe, the standard cosmological model. However, hints remain from earlier DES data and other experiments that matter in the Universe today is a few percent less clumpy than predicted.
AstronomyAPS Physics

Experiment Casts Doubt on Potential Dark Matter Find

The DAMA/LIBRA experiment’s potential dark matter detection went unconfirmed for 20 years. Now, a similar experiment offers evidence against the result. For about two decades, physicists have been tantalized by results from the DAMA/LIBRA experiment in Italy, which hint at the detection of dark matter particles. Now, a team at the University of Zaragoza and Canfranc Underground Laboratory in Spain presents an analysis of three years of data from the nearly identical Annual modulation with NaI Scintillators (ANAIS) experiment [1]. The new data tentatively refute the claim that DAMA/LIBRA detected dark matter but do not yet exclude the possibility completely.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The Earth as a transducer for dark-photon dark-matter detection

We propose the use of the Earth as a transducer for ultralight dark-matter detection. In particular we point out a novel signal of kinetically mixed dark-photon dark matter: a monochromatic oscillating magnetic field generated at the surface of the Earth. Similar to the signal in a laboratory experiment in a shielded box (or cavity), this signal arises because the lower atmosphere is a low-conductivity air gap sandwiched between the highly conductive interior of the Earth below and ionosphere or interplanetary medium above. At low masses (frequencies) the signal in a laboratory detector is usually suppressed by the size of the detector multiplied by the dark-matter mass. Crucially, in our case the suppression is by the radius of the Earth, and not by the (much smaller) height of the atmosphere. We compute the size and global vectorial pattern of our magnetic field signal, which enables sensitive searches for this signal using unshielded magnetometers dispersed over the surface of the Earth. We summarize the results of a forthcoming companion paper, in which we will detail such a search using a publicly available dataset from the SuperMAG collaboration: we report no robust signal candidates and so place constraints in the dark-photon dark-matter mass range $2 \times 10^{-18} \text{eV} \lesssim m_{A'} \lesssim 7 \times 10^{-17} \text{eV}$ (corresponding to frequencies $6 \times 10^{-4} \text{Hz} \lesssim f \lesssim 2 \times 10^{-2} \text{Hz}$). These constraints are complementary to existing astrophysical bounds. Future searches for this signal may improve the sensitivity over a wide range of ultralight dark-matter candidates and masses.