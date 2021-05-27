Cancel
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete Police Investigating ‘Hate Crime’ Graffiti On The Holocaust Museum

By Mike Jenkins
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 11 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At about 4 a.m., officers on patrol spotted graffiti along 1st Avenue on the south side of the Holocaust Museum, 55 5th St. S.

The message, spray painted in black, included a swastika and “Jews are guilty”. City Sanitation workers were called to paint over the graffiti this morning, so I attached a photo to this alert. Photos will also be posted on our Facebook page.

Detectives are actively investigating this as a hate crime.

We’re asking anyone who may have information, to please contact the St. Petersburg Police Dept. 727-893-7780 or text SPPD+ your tip to TIP411

Saint Petersburg, FLfox13news.com

St. Pete boys say man tried to lure them to truck with candy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police are looking for the driver who supposedly tried to lure two boys into his truck with the promise of candy. According to the police department, it happened Thursday around 4:45 p.m. when the 8- and 10-year-old boys were riding their bikes in the Kiwanis Park area near 18th Street and Iris Street North.
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Charges dropped in St. Petersburg shooting that killed 19-year-old

ST. PETERSBURG — Prosecutors will not pursue murder charges against two men arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in March. Pinellas-Pasco Executive Assistant State Attorney Kendall Davidson said if the cases went to trial, his office doesn’t believe it could refute a claim of self-defense by Ajay Alvarez, 19, who had been charged with second-degree murder in the March 30 killing of D’Quaz Davis.
Saint Petersburg, FLyoursun.com

Artist paints portraits of those who died of COVID-19

Last October, St. Petersburg, Florida, artist Margaret Bayalis, feeling burned out by the pandemic, was grappling with how to respond to it visually. She came up with the idea to offer free painted portraits of people who died from COVID-19 to their loved ones. She reached out on the social media app Next Door and immediately got a few requests.
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

St Pete Restaurateur, Susanne Byram Hosts Fundraising Event for MWOY Candidate Terri Hall for Philanthropic Competition

Annual MWOY Candidate Gets Support to Benefit Leukemia & Lymphoma. ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Susanne Byram, owner of The Left Bank Bistro is hosting an event; L’Orange for Leukemia on Monday, May 17th from 6:00-9:00 PM to help support Terri Hall, President of Doubletake Communications as part of a philanthropic competition for Man & Woman of the Year for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). The event will be held at the restaurant with live music, silent and live auctions as well as complimentary Hors D'oeuvres. Cash bar proceeds will also benefit LLS. To view the auction items online or bid early Click Here. https://app.galabid.com/lls_mwoyterrihall/items.