St. Pete Police Investigating ‘Hate Crime’ Graffiti On The Holocaust Museum

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At about 4 a.m., officers on patrol spotted graffiti along 1st Avenue on the south side of the Holocaust Museum, 55 5th St. S.

The message, spray painted in black, included a swastika and “Jews are guilty”. City Sanitation workers were called to paint over the graffiti this morning, so I attached a photo to this alert. Photos will also be posted on our Facebook page.

Detectives are actively investigating this as a hate crime.

We’re asking anyone who may have information, to please contact the St. Petersburg Police Dept. 727-893-7780 or text SPPD+ your tip to TIP411

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.