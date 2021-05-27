Pennsylvania will lift mask mandate on June 28 or when 70% of adults are vaccinated

The requirement to wear masks in the Washington County Courthouse has been lifted for people who are vaccinated from COVID-19. President Judge John DiSalle issued the order late Friday, following guidance last month from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health that eased rules for face coverings in public for vaccinated individuals. Anyone who is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is still required to wear a mask while inside the courthouse, according to DiSalle’s order.