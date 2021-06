Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we see if any of the three Santa Anita-based horses can win the last leg of the Triple Crown. The big news from Belmont Park is Irad Ortiz Jr., who was scheduled to ride Known Agenda, was injured when he was unseated during the fifth race on Thursday, leaving the colt and Todd Pletcher looking for a jockey. The horse Ortiz was riding was OK, but the jockey appeared to be hit by a trailing horse. He stayed down for almost two minutes before he was put on a backboard and taken away by ambulance.