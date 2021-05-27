DA: Framingham woman had suffered ‘significant slash wound’ to her neck when she was found dead in her apartment

Authorities are unable to say if the attack was committed by someone Jasmyn Beatty, 28, knew, or if it was random.

When police officers were called to Jasmyn Beatty’s Framingham apartment Tuesday morning, they found the 28-year-old had suffered from “a significant slash wound to the back of her neck,” authorities said during a Thursday press conference.

Now, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Framingham police are asking for the public’s help in solving what they’re calling an apparent homicide. There hasn’t been an arrest, or a suspect named. Authorities also couldn’t say if they believe the attack was random, or if it was committed by someone Beatty knew.

“This is particularly troubling for the residents of the Halstead apartment complex,” Marian Ryan, Middlesex District Attorney, said during the conference.

Ryan said a man who Beatty knew called 911 to report that she was dead just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. When police arrived, they found Beatty suffering from the injury. Ryan said she couldn’t share any details about the weapon.

Beatty had lived in the apartment by herself with her dog Bentley; authorities couldn’t share the relationship between Beatty and the man who called 911. Ryan said police have no history of responding to calls involving Beatty.

“We understand, as I mentioned, that the community is on edge,” Ryan said. “The sense of safety has been shaken by Jasmyn’s death, and by uncertainty as to what brought her to that moment.”

There are no surveillance cameras on the property, and Ryan acknowledged that Beatty lived far back in the complex, which may make using video of the surrounding area difficult. Authorities are looking for forensic evidence, and are submitting items for forensic testing. Interviews were also conducted with “numerous individuals,” Ryan said.

“People have seen and will continue to see an increased police presence in that area,” Ryan said. “We are also very urgently calling upon the public for their help. We’re asking you to think back to the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 25, thinking about whether you may have seen or heard something that either seemed unusual or, now in light of knowing what happened, [you] may have attached additional importance to.”

Mayor Yvonne Spicer said that solving the apparent homicide “is a top priority.”

“As a community, we will not tolerate violence in Framingham,” she said.

Beatty had lived in Framingham for a few years, having moved there from Rhode Island, Ryan said. She was a graduate of University of Rhode Island, and had been working remotely during the pandemic. Staples confirmed that Beatty had worked there as a senior financial analyst since March.

“We know that for Jasmyn’s family and the people who loved her as they struggle with the impact of her loss, they are looking for answers to their questions about what happened to Jasmyn,” Ryan said.

Anyone who may have seen something that morning is asked to call Framingham police at 508-872-1212.