Acer unveils Aspire Vero made of post-consumer recycled plastic — commits to 100% renewable energy by 2035

By Rami Tabari
laptopmag.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong a slew of products Acer announced today is a laptop that acts as the first step toward the company's commitment to 100% renewable energy use by 2035. Acer has dubbed this new laptop the Acer Aspire Vero. Post-consumer recycled plastic is used to craft the device's chassis and keyboard caps. Currently, there's no price or release date for this product.

