Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UPDATE 1-Germany, France, Dutch want more say over tech giants' start-up deals

By Foo Yun Chee
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

(Adds France’s proposals on illegal content)

BRUSSELS, May 27 (Reuters) - Draft rules targeted at Alphabet unit Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple should be beefed up to allow regulators to vet their acquisitions of start-up rivals, Germany, France and the Netherlands said on Thursday.

The joint statement by German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire, French Junior Minister Cedric O and Dutch Economic Affairs Minister Mona Keijzer came as EU countries and lawmakers prepare to debate the European Commission’s proposed rules.

Tech giants have faced criticism from some for so-called killer acquisitions where they buy nascent rivals with the goal of shutting them down.

Regulators should use the proposed Digital Markets Act (DMA) to address this issue, the ministers said.

“First, setting clear and legally certain thresholds for acquisitions by gatekeepers of targets with relatively low turnover, but high value,” they said.

“Second, adapting the substantive test to effectively address cases of potentially predatory acquisitions.”

They said the proposed rules should allow leeway for EU countries to tackle so-called online gatekeepers and anti-competitive behaviour.

The draft rules could come into force next year once the Commission, EU countries and EU lawmakers have thrashed out a common position.

France also wants the European Union to toughen up rules on illegal content by forcing technology firms to systematically hand over illegal content they have removed or blocked from their sites to authorities.

France has proposed that online hosting services be obliged to store illegal content for at last six months, and transfer it to law enforcement authorities in the relevant country, according to drafts of its amendments seen by Reuters.

The move would reinforce the oversight powers of individual members states, although that could raise hackles if there are concerns about too many regulators jostling within the EU. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Additional reporting by Sarah White and Matthieu Protard in Paris; Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Evans)

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
153K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#European Tech#Technology Firms#Online Firms#Dutch#Alphabet#French#The European Commission#Digital Markets Act#Dma#The European Union#European Commission#Start Up Rivals#Tech Giants#Brussels#Eu Countries#Nascent Rivals#Regulators#Paris#Maire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Facebook
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
Related
Businessnewpaper24.com

EU, U.Okay. examine Fb over categorized advert competitors – NEWPAPER24

LONDON (AP) — European Union and British regulators opened twin antitrust investigations into Fb on Friday to look into whether or not the corporate distorts competitors within the categorized promoting market through the use of information it collects from rival providers. The EU‘s government fee mentioned that it’s additionally taking...
InternetLeader-Telegram

European regulators probe Facebook

Facebook is the latest big tech target of the European Union as regulators opened a formal investigation into its classified advertising service. The European Commission will probe whether the social network violated competition rules by using data gathered from advertisers to compete against them in classified ads, it said in an emailed statement on Friday. It will also check if the company unfairly ties its Facebook Marketplace small ad service to the social network.
BusinessArkansas Online

Facebook, Google get new EU probes

LONDON -- European Union and British regulators opened dual antitrust investigations Friday into whether Facebook distorts competition in the classified advertising market by using data to compete unfairly against rival services. German officials, meanwhile, began a fresh investigation of Google using stepped up powers to scrutinize digital giants. The multiple...
BusinessUSA Today

Facebook and Google hit by new investigations from European regulators escalating efforts to rein in Big tech power

European Union and British regulators opened dual antitrust investigations Friday into whether Facebook distorts competition in the classified advertising market by using data to compete unfairly against rival services. German officials, meanwhile, launched a fresh investigation of Google using stepped up powers to scrutinize digital giants. The multiple probes represent...
EconomyEngadget

G7 deal will likely raise taxes for tech giants like Apple and Google

Tech giants are now likely to pay more taxes after years of breaks. BBC News reports that the G7 countries have struck a deal that will have multinationals like Apple, Amazon and Google pay more tax. The new agreement would have companies pay more taxes where they operate as long as they have a minimum 10 percent profit margin, with a tax on 20 percent of any profit above that figure. There would also be a minimum corporate tax rate of "at least" 15 percent to prevent countries from serving as tax havens.
Worldalloaadvertiser.com

Treasury ‘cautiously optimistic’ over G7 deal to tax tech giants

Treasury officials are “cautiously optimistic” that G7 finance ministers will agree moves to jointly tax online tech giants such as Amazon, Apple and Microsoft following talks in London. Chancellor Rishi Sunak will chair a second day of talks at Lancaster House with his counterparts, including those from the US and...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Reckitt to sell China baby formula business for $2.2 billion

(Reuters) -British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said on Saturday it was selling its infant formula and child nutrition (IFCN) business in China to investment firm Primavera Capital Group for an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. The Lysol disinfectant and Dettol soap maker will retain an 8% stake...
Worldbywire.news

Tech giants and tax havens targeted by historic G7 deal

LONDON -The United States, Britain and other large, rich nations reached a landmark deal on Saturday to squeeze more money out of multinational companies such as Amazon and Google and reduce their incentive to shift profits to low-tax offshore havens. Hundreds of billions of dollars could flow into the coffers...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

G7 nations strike deal to tax big companies and squeeze havens

The United States, Britain and other leading nations reached a landmark deal on Saturday to pursue higher global taxation on multinational businesses such as Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon. In a move that could raise hundreds of billions of dollars to help governments cope with the aftermath of COVID-19, the...
Economy101 WIXX

EU Commission clarifies revamped copyright rules amid criticism

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission on Friday sought to clarify the scope and liability of revised copyright rules adopted last year in an effort to defuse criticism from France, Poland, EU broadcasters and internet activists. The revamped copyright directive, the first overhaul in two decades, aimed to provide fair...
Public HealthWashington Post

France will open up to vaccinated American tourists starting next Wednesday

PARIS — France rolled out a long-anticipated plan for the resumption of international leisure travel to the country Friday, marking a major step toward normalcy after a more than year-long suspension of transatlantic tourism. Fully vaccinated Americans will be able to travel to France starting Wednesday, the French Foreign Ministry...
EconomyUS News and World Report

France Says G7 Just a Millimetre Away From Tax Deal

LONDON (Reuters) - G7 finance ministers meeting in London are extremely close to a deal on higher global corporate taxation, but there is still disagreement on which companies a new minimum tax rate should cover, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday. "We are just one millimetre away...
InternetEngadget

EU opens antitrust probe into Facebook

As expected, EU regulators have launched an antitrust probe into Facebook's use of classified advertising. Regulators will seek to establish whether the social media company broke competition rules by using data collected from advertisers to compete with them in classified ads. Officials will also assess if Facebook ties its Craigslist-style Marketplace to its main platform in breach of EU rules, the European Commission said in its announcement.
Technologyalbuquerqueexpress.com

UK, EU competition watchdogs investigate Facebook

London [UK], June 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The UK and the European Union competition regulators both announced on Friday that they are investigating Facebook to determine whether the online social media platform has unfairly used the data obtained from its advertising and single sign-on to gain advantage over competitors. "We intend to...
WorldStreetInsider.com

Facebook's Marketplace in EU and UK antitrust crosshairs

BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) -Europe and Britain launched formal antitrust investigations into Facebook on Friday to determine if the world's largest social network was using customer data to unfairly compete with advertisers, in a new assault on its business model. The separate moves open new fronts in Europe against the tech giant,...
Businessthedigitalhacker.com

Tech giants penalised by Russia over failure to remove banned content

A Russian court put fine on tech giants Google and Facebook on Tuesday due to failure on their part to remove content that Moscow considers illegal. The incident rather escalated the prevailing standoff between Russia and Big Tech. in an attempt by Moscow to rein in Western tech companies and...