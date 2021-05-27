Cancel
Discovery may point to Parkinson's disease therapies

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new discovery by University of Guelph researchers may ultimately help in devising new therapies and improving quality of life for people with Parkinson's disease. By showing how entangled proteins in brain cells enable the neurodegenerative disease to spread, the researchers hope their findings will lead to drugs that halt its progression, said PhD candidate Morgan Stykel, first author of a paper published this month in Cell Reports.

