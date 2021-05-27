Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dearborn, MI

Man who allegedly stomped parakeet to death charged with felony animal killing

By Justine Lofton
Posted by 
MLive
MLive
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DEARBORN, MI – A man who is suspected of killing a parakeet last week by smashing the box it was inside is now facing a felony animal killing charge related to the incident. Ali Chehade, 22, of Dearborn, is charged with one count of third-degree animal killing, which is punishable by up to four years in prison, up to a $5,000 fine and/or up to 500 hours community service, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Thursday, May 27.

www.mlive.com
MLive

MLive

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Dearborn, MI
Lifestyle
City
Dearborn, MI
Allen Park, MI
Pets & Animals
Wayne County, MI
Crime & Safety
Dearborn, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Allen Park, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Allen Park, MI
Lifestyle
Dearborn, MI
Pets & Animals
Wayne County, MI
Lifestyle
Wayne County, MI
Pets & Animals
Allen Park, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Wayne County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#County Police#Pet#Mi#Fox 2 Detroit#Allen Park Police#Stomped Parakeet#Felony#Man#Prison#Pet#Judge Richard Page#Ecorse Road#Smash#Cardboard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Pets
Related
Ottawa County, MIPosted by
MLive

Unarmed robbers snatch cash from register in Ottawa County

TALLMADGE CHARTER TWP., MI - Two unarmed robbers snatched cash from a register early Sunday at a Ottawa County convenience store, police said. The robbery occurred at 4:49 a.m., June 6 at the Next Door Food Store, 14226 Ironwood Drive NW in Tallmadge Charter Township, said the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office in a release.
Flint, MIPosted by
The Flint Journal

Two killed, one critically injured in Flint shooting

FLINT, MI - A shooter killed a man and a woman while critically injuring a second female victim early Sunday in Flint, police said. Flint police responded to reports of a shooting around 3 a.m., June 6 in the 900 block of East York Avenue, said the Michigan State Police Flint post in a release.
Saint Clair County, MIPosted by
MLive

1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in St. Clair County

CASCO TOWNSHIP, MI -- A 58-year-old Lenox Township man died in a three-vehicle crash in St. Clair County’s Casco Township Sunday, according to police. Deputies from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office were called shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6, to the 9900 block of Marine City Highway for an injury accident.
Holland, MIPosted by
The Grand Rapids Press

Police searching for suspect in abduction, assault at Holland State Park

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI - A person was abducted and assaulted Saturday at Holland State Park, according to a news release from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:30 p.m. June 5, the sheriff’s office received a report of an assault at the park between 2 and 5 p.m. The assailant approached the victim near the bathrooms at the park’s main pavilion, brandished a knife and forced the person to walk to a vehicle a short distance away before being driven to an unknown location and released, according to the news release.
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
MLive

Mother, son escape fire in their Ann Arbor area apartment

PITTSFIELD CHARTER TWP., MI - A mother and son escaped fire in their apartment early Sunday in Pittsfield Charter Township, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 5:44 a.m., June 6 on the 4500 block of Swiss Stone Court, said the Pittsfield Charter Township Department of Public Safety in a release.
Flint, MIPosted by
The Saginaw News

Body found in Flint River near downtown

FLINT, MI - A body was found in the Flint River north of downtown Sunday afternoon, police said. Officers discovered the man in the water around 3 p.m., June 6 in the area around the 400 block of East Boulevard Drive, said the Michigan State Police Flint post in a release.
Kentwood, MIPosted by
MLive

Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, MI - The Kentwood Police Department is asking the public for help following a Saturday night shooting in which a man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release. Officers responded around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, June 5 to a report of shots fired in the 5900 block of...
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Man airlifted from scene of crash in Southwest Michigan

CASS COUNTY, MI – A man was airlifted from the scene of a serious crash early Monday, June 7, in Southwest Michigan, sheriff’s deputies said. Michael DeWeerd, 31, of Vandalia, suffered severe injuries in the 1 a.m. crash on Day Lake Street near Paradise Cove in Cass County’s Calvin Township.
Washtenaw County, MIPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Washtenaw deputies face felonies for mistreating inmates at county jail

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – The Michigan Attorney General Office’s Public Integrity unit has charged two Washtenaw County Sheriff’s deputies for felony misconduct. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announce Friday, June 4, deputies Christopher Ellul and Kenric Mukrdechian were arraigned on felony misconduct charges after an investigation by her Public Integrity unit found there was evidence both men had engaged in criminal conduct unbecoming a law enforcement officer, according to a written statement.
Dearborn, MIDearborn Press & Guide

Man removed from 7-Eleven after clerk stops son from licking Slurpee

Dearborn Police were called to 7-Eleven, 3307 S. Greenfield Road, just after midnight May 7, after an alleged assault. The incident started when a juvenile entered the store and filled a Slurpee cup. The clerk noticed him licking some off the top and refilling the cup multiple times, and told him to stop.