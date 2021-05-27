Man who allegedly stomped parakeet to death charged with felony animal killing
DEARBORN, MI – A man who is suspected of killing a parakeet last week by smashing the box it was inside is now facing a felony animal killing charge related to the incident. Ali Chehade, 22, of Dearborn, is charged with one count of third-degree animal killing, which is punishable by up to four years in prison, up to a $5,000 fine and/or up to 500 hours community service, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Thursday, May 27.www.mlive.com