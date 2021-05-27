Man who allegedly stomped parakeet to death charged with felony animal killing

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI - A person was abducted and assaulted Saturday at Holland State Park, according to a news release from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:30 p.m. June 5, the sheriff’s office received a report of an assault at the park between 2 and 5 p.m. The assailant approached the victim near the bathrooms at the park’s main pavilion, brandished a knife and forced the person to walk to a vehicle a short distance away before being driven to an unknown location and released, according to the news release.