Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Salary Cap Implications On The Texans’ Future

By Mike Bullock
Battle Red Blog
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFLPA announced the salary cap ceiling for the 2022 season. It looks like it will free up a sizable chunk of space for the Houston Texans’ multi-year rebuild. For those doing the math at home, that’s a potential $25.7 million increase. Houston general manager...

www.battleredblog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Bob Mcnair
Person
Janice Mcnair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Salary Cap#Casualties#Dallas Mavericks#American Football#Nflpa#Covid#P L#Belichick Nfl#Cap Increases#Cap Commitments#Gigantic Cap Savings#Massive Cap Space#Draft Capital#Two Year Deals#Subtract Houston#Linebackers#Factor#Big Time Free Agents#Math
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Discovery Starts Tomorrow in Deshaun Watson Legal Case

The attorney for nearly two-dozen women suing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson says he plans to depose the athlete for 50-hours. Tony Buzbee represents all 22 of the plaintiffs accusing Watson of inappropriate behavior during massages that he scheduled through Instagram. Buzbee and Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, are rumored to...
Sex CrimesPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Settlement reportedly being discussed in Deshaun Watson case

According to text messages and audio recordings obtained by ESPN, a member of the legal team representing Deshaun Watson’s accusers in 22 different lawsuits alleging sexual assault, has reached out to the quarterback’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, in hopes of reaching a financial settlement. Per ESPN Texans reporter Sarah Barshop, the lawyer approached Watson’s camp, requesting they discuss “working things out.”
NFLchatsports.com

HC David Culley: Texans Have 'Nothing to Say' on Deshaun Watson Attending Workouts

Houston Texans head coach David Culley provided no comment when asked if the team had anything to say regarding quarterback Deshaun Watson attending offseason workouts. "We have nothing to say about that situation at this time," Culley told reporters Saturday. "[Texans chairman Cal McNair] and ownership a few weeks back...
NFLtorotimes.com

Texans news: Will we see Tyrod Taylor of 2015-16?

It was Houston Texans news when the franchise signed quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a one-year contract this offseason, as he’s the insurance policy for the entire Deshaun Watson situation currently had by the Texans. Last season was maybe the strangest of all for Taylor as a starting quarterback as he...
NFLNBC Sports

A Deshaun Watson settlement remains possible

Last week, the lawyers handling the Deshaun Watson litigation ended up in a public back and forth regarding, among other things, which one of them made the first move toward attempting to settle the cases. And while both sides have taken the position that a settlement isn’t happening, it still could.
NFLABC13 Houston

Houston Texans coach David Culley deflects questions on Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON -- In his first news conference since 23 lawsuits were filed against Deshaun Watson, Texanscoach David Culley declined to answer whether he expects the quarterback to attend the team's offseason workouts. The Texans' organized team activities begin May 24, but attendance is voluntary until the team's mandatory minicamp starting...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Texans HC David Culley Asked About Deshaun Watson’s Status For OTAs, Camp

First-year Houston Texans head coach David Culley inherited one of the trickiest situations in the NFL when he was hired, with star quarterback Deshaun Watson demanding a trade from the franchise. That situation has only grown more precarious, as more than 20 women have com forward to accuse Watson of a range of alleged sexual improprieties.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Jalen Hurts, Deshaun Watson and the Eagles options at quarterback

It seems right now, when it comes to the Eagles, all anyone wants to talk about is the quarterback spot -- and with good reason. In the latest Go Birds! Radio, James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks discuss how the Eagles are handling the questions at quarterback. Should they just name Jalen Hurts the starter? Is Deshaun Watson a real possibility? What is the right path -- or is waiting the best decision?
NFLYardbarker

Deshaun Watson lawsuits could 'go away', 2021 return increasingly likely

When Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson demanded a trade before the NFL offseason even began, nearly a third of NFL teams expressed interest in him. But everything came to a stop when the Pro Bowl quarterback faced more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct. Watson asked to be moved in...
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Texans head coach speaks on Watson litigation

On March 11, Houston head coach David Culley said the Texans were committed to Deshaun Watson as their quarterback. However, that was before all the litigation broke out and the former Clemson quarterback was sued by 22 women, who are accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct. Obviously, things have...
NFLhoustontexans.com

Transcripts: David Culley, Garret Wallow | Texans Rookie Minicamp

Can you give your assessment of the draft picks, particularly QB Davis Mills and WR Nico Collins?. "Davis Mills, I thought Nick's (Caserio) staff did a great job of all of a sudden earmarking a guy that fit what a quarterback in the NFL is all about. Obviously he didn't play as much football as some of the other guys because of the COVID situation in the Pac-12, but we really love what he's all about. We love all of the intangibles he has. He's a protype NFL quarterback and we feel good to have him. He's smart. He can make all the throws and we feel good and feel fortunate that we're able to get him when we got him. Nico (Collins), again, I've got a couple of coaches on my staff that have some background with him. Pep (Hamilton) had him in Michigan. (Ben McDaniels) had him, who actually coached him, assistant receivers coach Ben (McDaniels). We had an idea that we liked his size. He is the protype wide receiver, big strong, 50/50 catch type guy in this league and we feel like he'll bring that to us. We're looking forward to that. Very tough kid, very tough kid. Garrett Wallow, loved him. Our people love what he's all about. I'm talking about he's a football player. He is a flat-out football playing 'Jessie,' I like to say. Old term from the south, you've heard that term before. We love that about him. Roy (Lopez), I'm telling you. He's down in the trenches. He's excellent there. We felt good when we got to that point of being able to get him and once we got to that point, it was good. Lovie (Smith), Lovie loved where he was. And Brevin (Jordan), oh my goodness. Let me tell you something. We feel like we got a steal with him where we got him. We felt like that guy would probably be gone before the fifth round, but once we got to that point and he was there, it was a no brainer with the ability that he has as far as being a protype tight end in this business."
NFLchatsports.com

Miami Dolphins trading for DeShaun Watson just won’t go away

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts to a play during a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) The Miami Dolphins managed to make it through the draft without any...
NFLphillyvoice.com

John McMullen: Jalen Hurts is 'Mr. Right Now' for the Eagles

Nick Sirianni foreshadowed his own demise in Philadelphia after his first on-field practice with the Eagles' freshman, and a few assorted first-year and tryout players, at Friday's kickoff to rookie minicamp. The legendary Bum Phillips once described a coach's life in a rather folksy way: "there's two kinds of coaches,...
NFL247Sports

Report: Deshaun Watson open to playing for several different teams

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly wants to play in Denver next season according to ex-teammate and current Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson. But one NFL insider downplayed the latest development this week. Jackson spilled the beans on Watson's intentions this month, revealed that he had recently spoken with the embattled signal caller and it was made clear to him that Denver is the desired landing spot.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Record Prediction: How Will The Houston Texans Fare in 2021?

Texans Record: 4-13 The Texans face one of the more unusual challenges that I will have ever covered: they exist in limbo, only left to wonder how long it will take before they are no longer bad. A miraculous turnaround in the Deshaun Watson situation would grow a great way toward fixing the problems. But as it stands? I bet we are talking about the concept of tanking by the time Houston hits October in what figures to be a 4-13 season.
NFLdefendernetwork.com

Have the Texans moved on from Deshaun Watson?

It’s been a couple of weeks ago that the Texans went completely off the map and selected Stanford quarterback Davis Mills in the third-round – their actual first pick — of the NFL Draft. Almost immediately, there were questions about what the selection of Mills means for the future of...