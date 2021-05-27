Cancel
Soccer

Former Germany striker Miroslav Klose has thrombosis in leg

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xk097_0aDRiURL00

MUNICH (AP) — Former Germany striker Miroslav Klose has been forced to take a break from coaching due to thrombosis in his leg.

Klose, whose last day as assistant coach at Bayern Munich was Saturday, told Kicker magazine on Thursday that he will not be taking up any other coaching opportunities anytime soon.

The 42-year-old Klose had been linked with the coaching position at second-division club Fortuna Düsseldorf.

“The diagnosis was a small shock for me,” said Klose, who added that he first had “strong pains” in his leg about three weeks ago.

“I have two thromboses in my leg. I was immediately put on medication and given special stockings that I have to wear around the clock. The doctors were very clear that the situation should not be trifled with. For the immediate future they prescribed almost total rest. I can’t take any hits, can’t jog, can’t swim – and above all, can’t play football.”

Klose is still Germany’s top scorer with 71 goals in 137 appearances. He retired from playing after helping Germany win the World Cup in 2014.

Klose said he would prefer a head-coaching position when he does resume work.

“To continue as an assistant coach feels like the wrong path, even if it would have fit both personally and professionally with Hansi Flick as Germany coach,” he said.

Klose was Flick’s assistant at Bayern. Both left at the same time.

“It would be the more comfortable path, but I don’t want to take that. I’ve always taken the stony path,” Klose said.





