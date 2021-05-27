Coach's Challenge: VGK @ MIN - 8:55 of the Third Period
Video review determined Vegas' Alex Tuch impaired Cam Talbot's ability to play his position in the crease prior to Chandler Stephenson's goal. Explanation: Video review determined Vegas' Alex Tuch impaired Cam Talbot's ability to play his position in the crease prior to Chandler Stephenson's goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, "Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper's ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal."www.nhl.com