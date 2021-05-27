Coach's Challenge: VGK @ MIN - 8:55 of the Third Period

That didn’t take long. The Montreal Canadiens are one of the biggest underdogs in an NHL semifinal of the last 30 years. They started strong and played well, but Marc-Andre Fleury made a few dandy saves in the opening minutes as the Vegas Golden Knights rolled Montreal. The Metro Division should be even tougher for the Pittsburgh Penguins next season as the New York Rangers got a new head coach, and he knows what he’s doing. And there could be an unexpected big-name free agent available and new names on the NHL trade market.