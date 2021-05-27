Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Coach's Challenge: VGK @ MIN - 8:55 of the Third Period

NHL
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo review determined Vegas' Alex Tuch impaired Cam Talbot's ability to play his position in the crease prior to Chandler Stephenson's goal. Explanation: Video review determined Vegas' Alex Tuch impaired Cam Talbot's ability to play his position in the crease prior to Chandler Stephenson's goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, "Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper's ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal."

www.nhl.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
George Floyd
Person
Gary Bettman
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Person
John Tavares
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Maple Leafs#Min Video#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Montreal Canadiens#Nbcsn#Sn360#Golden Knights#Nhl Draft Power#Nhl Central Scouting#Cbc#Tvas Toronto#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Florida Panthers#Fantasy Hockey Staff#Nhl Com Fantasy#Oilers#Turner Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
NHLNHL

Video Review: COL @ VGK - 13:13 of the Third Period

After video review, the Situation Room determined the puck crossed the goal line and Patrick Brown scores a goal in the 3rd. Explanation: The Referees initiated a video review to further examine whether Patrick Brown's original shot entered the Colorado net. Video determined the puck entered the net off the original shot and in a legal fashion.
NHLNHL

Golden Knights rally in third period, defeat Avalanche in Game 3

LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights rallied to defeat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Second Round at T-Mobile Arena on Friday. Vegas scored twice in 45 seconds in the third period to take the lead. Jonathan Marchessault tied it 2-2 at 14:42 when...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders tie series with Bruins at 2 games on third period surge

At the start, this game had all the makings of a fun and exciting playoff matchup. Boston came out very physical, and the Islanders matched it; almost every post-whistle scrum resulted in a bit of facewashing. Two fights broke out in the first ten minutes, as well as far too many multi-player grappling sessions. First Taylor Hall squared off against Scott Mayfield:
NHLabc7ny.com

NHL Playoffs Daily 2021: Montreal Canadiens look to strike back in Game 2

The Montreal Canadiens discovered they're not in the North Division playoffs anymore, getting handled by the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 on the road. But a Game 2 win, and a split in Vegas, could change the trajectory of that series. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning evened up their...
NHLSports Illustrated

For Better or Worse, Jason Spezza is Loyal to the Toronto Maple Leafs

Two days after the Toronto Maple Leafs endured another disappointing opening-round playoff exist, Jason Spezza expressed his desire to come back. Two weeks and a conversation with his family later, the veteran will return for the 2021-22 season. "I'm pretty excited to be back. It's a great opportunity to continue...
NHLNHL

Spezza signs one-year, $750,000 contract with Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- Jason Spezza signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. It is the third straight season Spezza has signed for the NHL minimum to play for Toronto. The forward turned 38 on Sunday and could have become an unrestricted free agent July 28. "I...
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: NHL Trade Talk, Rangers Hire a Coach, Fleury & VGK Roll Habs

That didn’t take long. The Montreal Canadiens are one of the biggest underdogs in an NHL semifinal of the last 30 years. They started strong and played well, but Marc-Andre Fleury made a few dandy saves in the opening minutes as the Vegas Golden Knights rolled Montreal. The Metro Division should be even tougher for the Pittsburgh Penguins next season as the New York Rangers got a new head coach, and he knows what he’s doing. And there could be an unexpected big-name free agent available and new names on the NHL trade market.
NHLNBC Sports

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021 schedule, TV info

NBC Sports will feature roughly 20 game and studio commentators throughout the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. NHL Live will feature hosts Liam McHugh and Kathryn Tappen and analysts Eddie Olczyk, Keith Jones, Anson Carter, Patrick Sharp, Dominic Moore and Mike Babcock. For this season only, the NHL realigned with four...
NHLESPN

NHL Playoffs Daily: Islanders, Lightning set for Game 3 clash at the Coliseum

The New York Islanders split two games in Tampa Bay, giving them a golden opportunity to take control of the series with back-to-back games at the Nassau Coliseum. There's only one obstacle: the Lightning started to look like their dominant selves again in Game 2. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens continue...
NHLEast Bay Times

Flyers’ Oskar Lindblom wins Masterton Trophy; Patrick Marleau was a finalist

Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom, who returned to play less than 10 months after he was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in Dec. 2019, was chosen the winner of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in a vote by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Sharks forward Patrick Marleau and Minnesota...
NHLthe-rink.com

Avalanche crumble in third period, drop Game 3 to Vegas 3-2

After a thrilling game two between the Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights that ended in an overtime goal by Mikko Rantanen Wednesday night, the 2021 NHL playoff second round series made its way to Las Vegas for game three. The game was played in front of a full-capacity T-Mobile...
NHLvegasnews.com

VGK’s Mark Stone Named Finalist for NHL Selke Trophy

The National Hockey League announced that Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone has been named a finalist for the 2021 Frank J. Selke Trophy. Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins and Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers are the other two finalists for the award, which is given annually to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game. This is the second time in his career that Stone has been recognized as a finalist for the Selke Trophy.
NHLCBS Sports

Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Third-period lead evaporates

Grubauer stopped 22 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas on Tuesday. Grubauer and the Avalanche appeared to be in good shape with a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes, but Vegas struck for a pair of goals in the first 4:07 of the third period and completed the comeback with Mark Stone's overtime tally on a partial breakaway. Neither of the other two goals could be pinned directly on Grubauer; the first came on a defensive turnover and the second on an easy backdoor tap-in. Still, Grubauer has allowed 11 goals over the last three games while seeing a 2-0 series lead slip away. He'll take a .925 overall playoff save percentage into Game 6 on Thursday.