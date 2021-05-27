Cancel
Minorities

Have companies followed through on promises made after George Floyd’s death?

By Betsy Kim
campaignlive.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany companies condemned the death of George Floyd at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests. PR pros say it’s still an opportunity for education. “Sharpen your focus on employees,” advised Conroy Boxhill, an EVP and MD at Porter Novelli. “And make sure your actions speak louder than your words.”

www.campaignlive.com
Doug Mcmillon
George Floyd
#Black People#Tech Company#Md#Dei#U S Black#Vps#Latinx#Native American#The Propel Center#Ai#Clear Vision Impact Fund#Vamos Ventures#Bank Of America#Iheartmedia#The Boys Girls Club#Hispanic Latino#Morehouse College#Spelman College#Gm#Linkedin
Minorities
Business
General Motors
Apple
Entrepreneurship
Economy
Society
Amazon
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Snowflake CEO Offers Apologies, Support for Hiring Diversity

Slootman says his comments to Bloomberg TV lacked ‘clarity’. apologized to those he said he may have hurt when he suggested during a Bloomberg Television interview that diversity should be secondary to merit in hiring, and acknowledged that people aren’t treated equally in the workplace. “Comments I made during a...
MinoritiesEssence

Two Black Women CEOs Make History On Fortune 500 List

The 67th edition of Fortune 500 features Rosalind Brewer, the CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Thasunda Brown Duckett, the CEO of TIAA. Despite every obstacle thrown against us, Black women have made and will continue to make history. This includes Thasunda Brown Duckett and Rosalind Brewer, two Black female...
Atlanta, GAAtlanta Daily World

Wells Fargo anchors the Black Economic Alliance Foundation’s Entrepreneurs Fund

(BlackPressUSA) — The Black Economic Alliance Foundation (BEA), in collaboration with Wells Fargo, launched the Black Economic Alliance Entrepreneurs Fund (BEA Entrepreneurs Fund) to accelerate the growth of Black entrepreneurs and business owners. The $50 million evergreen fund will provide seed, start-up, and early-stage capital to businesses founded and led by Black entrepreneurs.
BusinessNew York Post

Mark Cuban-backed banking app Dave going public in $4B deal

The Mark Cuban-backed banking app Dave is going public via a blank-check company deal that values the company at $4 billion. The online banking platform known for its “banking for humans” catchphrase was created in 2017 to help consumers avoid overdraft fees from traditional banks. Dave claims it has saved its 10 million customers an estimated $1 billion since its launch.
RestaurantsBusiness Insider

Burger King is promising to donate to an LGBTQ group for every chicken sandwich sold 'even on Sundays' amid calls to boycott Chick-fil-A

Burger King says that for every Ch'King sandwich sold during June, which is Pride month, it will donate to The Human Rights Campaign. The chain announced the donation plans in a tweet on June 3 that seemed pointed at Chick-fil-A, the reigning chicken sandwich fast food restaurant. BK says it will donate 40 cents for every chicken sandwich sold up to $250,000, or 625,000 sandwiches.
EconomyComplex

New Jersey Deli Valued at Over $100 Million Turns Out to Be Shell Company

Back in April a tiny New Jersey-based deli made headlines after it was valued at $100 million on the stock market, and now we know why. Last year, the Your Hometown Deli only made $13,976 in revenue, but its market capitalization sat at a ridiculous $113 million. As the sole location for the company Hometown International, the deli quickly created suspicion among traders. It should be noted that the Inside Edition report from up top is from April, when the deli first started to make the news.
Violent Crimesnewsatw.com

US marks anniversary of George Floyd's death

The anniversary of the murder of George Floyd was marked by moments of remembrance and calls for police reform. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Amazon (AMZN) Mulls Launch of Physical Pharmacies - Business Insider

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is weighing a push into physical pharmacies to grab a bigger slice of the prescription market, according to Business Insider. Shares of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), Walgreens Boots Alliance...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Kraft Heinz Co For: Jun 07

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO – June 7, 2021 – The Kraft Heinz Company (“Kraft Heinz”) (Nasdaq: KHC) announced today that its 100% owned subsidiary Kraft Heinz Foods Company (the “Issuer”) has commenced cash tender offers (each, an “Offer” and collectively, the “Offers”) to purchase up to a maximum combined aggregate purchase price of $2.8 billion, including principal and premium but excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the “Maximum Purchase Price”) of its outstanding notes listed in the table below (the “Notes,” and each, a “Series” of Notes). Subject to the Maximum Purchase Price, the amount of a Series of Notes that is purchased in the Offers will be based on the Acceptance Priority Levels set forth below. The Offers are being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated June 7, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Capitalized terms used in this release but not otherwise defined have the meaning given in the Offer to Purchase.
BusinessCrain's New York Business

JPMorgan hires from Goldman, Wells for new growth-equity effort

JPMorgan Chase hired executives from Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo to run a new arm focused on growth-equity investing and direct lending, as it seeks to give clients exposure to companies before they go public. “We’re very excited about the opportunity to deliver capital and advice to innovative companies,” Brian...
Economyfinancialadvisoriq.com

Merrill’s Andy Sieg: FAs Need to Tap Diverse Clients to Succeed

Financial advisors hoping to succeed as U.S. demographics change will have to ensure they’re finding clients among minority communities, according to Merrill Lynch Wealth Management president Andy Sieg. “No advisor is going to be able to optimize their growth strategy in the decade ahead unless they are reaching out to...