Have companies followed through on promises made after George Floyd’s death?

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO – June 7, 2021 – The Kraft Heinz Company ("Kraft Heinz") (Nasdaq: KHC) announced today that its 100% owned subsidiary Kraft Heinz Foods Company (the "Issuer") has commenced cash tender offers (each, an "Offer" and collectively, the "Offers") to purchase up to a maximum combined aggregate purchase price of $2.8 billion, including principal and premium but excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the "Maximum Purchase Price") of its outstanding notes listed in the table below (the "Notes," and each, a "Series" of Notes). Subject to the Maximum Purchase Price, the amount of a Series of Notes that is purchased in the Offers will be based on the Acceptance Priority Levels set forth below. The Offers are being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated June 7, 2021 (the "Offer to Purchase"). Capitalized terms used in this release but not otherwise defined have the meaning given in the Offer to Purchase.