Register Now For The (B)ean: Dialogues About B Corps in Coffee

By Katrina Yentch
baristamagazine.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis online conference invites current and aspiring coffee B Corps to engage in understanding the certification. As many businesses and organizations look to demonstrate better business practices to their customers, the B Corp certification has been a popular choice amongst coffee companies. Businesses like Daterra Coffee, Sustainable Harvest, and Nossa Familia Coffee have been longtime B Corp advocates, and encourage others to join the community through the upcoming online conference The (B)ean, which will explore the benefits and uncertainties around the certification.

