New York City, NY

Cuomo’s impeachment inquiry accused of slow-walking its probe

By Bloomberg
Crain's New York Business
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tsunami of public anger directed at Governor Andrew Cuomo just months ago has become stuck in the morass of Albany politics. A legislative panel met Wednesday for the third time since convening in March to determine whether to open impeachment proceedings against Cuomo over an onslaught of allegations once thought to augur his downfall. The latest meeting, which lasted less than five minutes before heading into private executive session, revealed little progress or information about when the probe might conclude.

www.crainsnewyork.com
