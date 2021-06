The following post by Kate Zwaard, Director of Digital Strategy at the Library, was originally posted on the Library’s Of the People blog. I am SO THRILLED to share that we are now accepting applications for the Program Director of the Connecting Communities Digital Initiative (CCDI), part of our Of the People: Widening the Path initiative. This position reports to the Library’s Digital Strategy Director (me!). The person in this position will lead this exciting new effort to foster creative uses of the Library’s digital collections to explore, re-imagine, and re-present the cultural and ethnic knowledge, histories, and experiences of racial and ethnic minority communities across the nation.