Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Families separated at Mexico border build new American life

Posted by 
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In a cramped house with mice in the kitchen and music booming from cars outside, Keldy Mabel Gonzales Brebe lays bare her three-year journey from Honduras to the United States and all that lies ahead to adapt to life as an immigrant. She fled the Central American...

www.pbs.org
View All 10 Commentsarrow_down
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Security#Border Patrol#Guatemala#Honduras#United States#Nicaragua#Ap#Homeland Security#La Mosquitia#Mexican#Customs Enforcement#Central American Migrants#American Tourists#Country#Migrant Shelters#Relatives#Smugglers#Tapachula#Parents#El Salvador
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Public Healthraleighnews.net

Covid closings of U.S., Canada, Mexico borders to continue

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States, Canada, and Mexico will keep their land borders closed to non-essential travel until at least June 21, the U.S. and Canadian governments have said. The borders have been closed since March 2020 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection and the closures have been...
HomelessTime

Shelters From Reynosa to Tijuana Are at Capacity and Scrambling for Resources as the U.S. Continues to Expel Migrants

It’s bustling and noisy inside Iglesia Embajadores de Jesus (Ambassadors of Jesus Church) on a Saturday in late April. Nestled in the remote hills of Tijuana, migrants who are mostly from Central America have been able to find shelter here, sleeping on gray and blue mats laid out on the floor where church service usually takes place. Dozens of small children stay close to their parents. Some of them play outdoors with construction rubble. Many people are missing their shoelaces.
SocietyScience Now

Using DNA to reunify separated migrant families

Get the latest issue of Science delivered right to you!. Family separation—whether caused by armed conflict, repressive regimes, disasters, or immigration policies—traumatizes children and parents and can have long-term impacts on physical and mental health (1). It is therefore imperative to develop and deploy policies and tools to support prompt and safe family reunifications and address wrongful government-imposed separations. Given the particular legal, psychological, and medical vulnerabilities of separated migrant families, we propose here a replicable, scalable, and sustainable framework to collect and manage sensitive DNA data to support the reunification of families in a manner that is secure, ethical, and humane, responding to families’ needs while minimizing potential risks of government misuse of sensitive data (2). Whether or not families ultimately reunite should be primarily the choice of each family with guidance from supporting agencies, taking into account the child’s best interests and family members’ safety (1). But lack of tools to connect families, an inability to verify genetic relationships when applicable, and fears of the sensitivity of DNA data should not be barriers.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Haitians in Mexico see bleak choices as they seek protection

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — Adrián is trying to settle in to his third new city since 2016, when his wife was raped and mother was killed in Haiti. He will go anywhere but home. “Why do they send us back to Haiti?” he said outside a cheap Mexican hotel blocks...
ImmigrationPosted by
Documented NY

Migrant Parents Feel Forced to Send Children Across the Border Alone

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Marely traveled for 13 days with her mother from El Salvador toward the U.S.-Mexico border. But once they made it to a raft to cross the Rio Grande, the 12-year-old found out her mother wasn’t coming with her. Marely had to then turn herself in to Border Patrol agents in La Joya, Texas. Her mother is among many migrants sending their children to the U.S. alone because migrant families with older children are being rapidly expelled under a pandemic health rule. Meanwhile if unaccompanied children arrive alone, the Biden administration is allowing them to remain in the U.S. while they wait for their court cases. The Associated Press.
ImmigrationPosted by
Documented NY

Family Separated at the Border Reunited After 3 Years

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Keldy Mabel Gonzales Brebe fled Honduras with her family to seek asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. But when they arrived, U.S. officials separated Gonzales Brebe from her children, put her in jail and then deported her under former President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy. Her two sons were able to live with relatives in Philadelphia while she went back to her home country. Finally in May, after three years of being separated, Gonzales Brebe was one of four parents brought to the U.S. to be reunited with their children. But even though she’s reunited with her sons, they still need to adapt to their new life together. The Associated Press.
U.S. PoliticsTrumann Democrat

The Latest: Mexico to use US vaccine doses at border

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican officials said Friday they will use 1 million U.S. doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine to inoculate people along the border. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says the vaccinations along Mexico’s northern border with the United States is part of an effort to fully reopen border crossings, which are currently restricted to essential travel.
Violent Crimessandiegouniontribune.com

UN condemns killing of Mexican border journalist

The U.N. Human Rights agency on Saturday condemned the killing this week of an online journalist in Mexico’s northern border state of Sonora. Benjamín Morales Hernández ran an online community news site called Noticias Xonoidag. On the site he covered local community events in the border town of Sonoyta, and sometimes reported on police and crime.
Nebraska StateWOWT

Nebraska Congressman returns from U.S.-Mexico border

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon is back from a two-day trip to El Paso, Texas, and the border with Mexico. “I don’t have any doubts that parents want to send their kids here for a better life,” said Bacon. the Republican who represents the state’s 2nd District.
PoliticsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

El Salvador president wants Bitcoin as legal tender

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced in a recorded message played at a Bitcoin conference in Miami that next week he will send proposed legislation to the country's congress that would make the cryptocurrency legal tender in the Central American nation. The 39-year-old president,...
Immigrationhendersonvillestandard.com

Action to stem the crisis at our southern border cannot wait

One of the biggest security, economic and humanitarian challenges to our nation is raging, but Vice President Kamala Harris continues to prevaricate as coyotes and cartels enrich themselves, transporting record numbers of illegal immigrants and record quantities of deadly illicit drugs. There is a chaotic crisis at our southern border, and now is not the time to shirk from leadership.
Texas Statekiwaradio.com

Feenstra Tours Sector Of Texas – Mexico Border

Northwest Iowa — 4th District Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra, of Hull, along with Texas Representative Tony Gonzales, went to Van Horn, Texas, this weekend to tour what’s called the “Big Bend” sector of the U.S. – Mexico border. The two received an aerial tour of the Big Bend, a remote...