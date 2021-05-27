PUBLIC HEARING INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF NEW HYDE PARK
PUBLIC HEARING INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF NEW HYDE PARK. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Incorporated Village of New Hyde Park will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 1420 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, New York 11040, or at some other location to be hereafter designated by the Board of Trustees, in order to receive public comment upon the following: Martin Passante Seeking approval to perform construct a three-story self-storage building with parking below grade.300 S 12th Street New Hyde Park, NY 1104033/184/324 & 327 Section 195-7.B. (10) Buildings with a greater floor area than 2,500 square feet. Microsoft Teams Conference Information:Dial In:(585) 371-5454 Meeting ID: 329 297 867# At the aforesaid time and place, all interested persons will be given an opportunity to be heard.theislandnow.com