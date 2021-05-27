PUBLIC HEARING INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF NEW HYDE PARK

Unless otherwise specified all Library Sponsored Events will be using the Zoom platform. Prior to the program the Zoom access information will be emailed to you. Stress Management, Mindfulness, and Relaxation Tuesday, May 25 at 1 p.m. From small issues to major crises, stress is a part of our lives, In fact, more than 70% of all adults in the US say they feel stress daily. But while you can’t always control your circumstances, you can take steps to control how you react. Join Deb McElligott, DNP of Northwell Health to explore effective strategies that can help calm your mind and body. *This program is brought to you courtesy of Nassau Libraries Health Share.