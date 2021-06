Archetype Hong Kong promoted Rose Chan (pictured above) to senior consultant, digital. As a senior member of the team, she will be leading digital marketing and content strategies on both internal comms and external campaigns for some of the agency's key multi-market clients in the health, property and technology sectors. She will also provide strategic counsel and support business development. Since joining Archetype, Chan has been the lead copywriter for Four Seasons Hotel's digital and social efforts and has run social media strategies, including on Weibo, for large multinational companies. Before joining Archetype, Rose worked at The Hoffman Agency.