Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania to Lift Mask Order June 28 or when 70 Percent of Adults are Fully Vaccinated, Whichever Comes First

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania's mask order will be lifted by June 28 or when 70 percent of the state's adults are fully vaccinated, whichever comes first, Department of Health acting secretary Alison Beam announced Thursday. “Yesterday we hit a milestone with 70 percent of adults receiving at least one dose of vaccine,” said...

Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Government
Pennsylvania Health
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
