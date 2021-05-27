DUI arrest after accident in Steak N’ Shake Drive-Thru; DUI arrest for Avon man one week after turning 21
Around 11:40 pm on Saturday, May 22nd, Galesburg Police were dispatched to Steak N’ Shake on Henderson Street for a vehicle accident that occurred in the drive-thru. Upon arrival, GPD observed a GMC vehicle was sitting at the drive-thru window with a Ford vehicle behind it with its front bumper propped up on the back bumper of the GMC. The driver of the GMC told police she was waiting for her food when the Ford came up from behind and struck her vehicle. Police went to make contact with the driver of the Ford. The driver, 38-year old Jeramiah Howard of Galesburg was asleep behind the wheel. The vehicle was in park with the engine running and the driver-side window down. Howard spoke with a slurred speech and nearly fell over when exiting the vehicle- according to police reports. Howard admitted to drinking and a field sobriety test showed signs of impairment. He was arrested for DUI A1 and DUI A2.www.wgil.com