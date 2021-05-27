Cancel
Galesburg, IL

DUI arrest after accident in Steak N’ Shake Drive-Thru; DUI arrest for Avon man one week after turning 21

WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 9 days ago

Around 11:40 pm on Saturday, May 22nd, Galesburg Police were dispatched to Steak N’ Shake on Henderson Street for a vehicle accident that occurred in the drive-thru. Upon arrival, GPD observed a GMC vehicle was sitting at the drive-thru window with a Ford vehicle behind it with its front bumper propped up on the back bumper of the GMC. The driver of the GMC told police she was waiting for her food when the Ford came up from behind and struck her vehicle. Police went to make contact with the driver of the Ford. The driver, 38-year old Jeramiah Howard of Galesburg was asleep behind the wheel. The vehicle was in park with the engine running and the driver-side window down. Howard spoke with a slurred speech and nearly fell over when exiting the vehicle- according to police reports. Howard admitted to drinking and a field sobriety test showed signs of impairment. He was arrested for DUI A1 and DUI A2.

WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD arrest trio for fighting with each other at Lincoln Park.

Just after 8:00 pm on Monday, May 31st, Galesburg police were dispatched to Lincoln Park for three people fighting near the big pavilion. GPD arrived and the trio refused to comply with police ordering them to stop fighting. 45-year old Derrick Wandick of Galesburg and 32-year old Arzavius Wandrick of Galesburg were punching each other. Wandrick and 41-year old Kim Sharp-Becerra of Galesburg were also taking swings at each other who are, according to police reports, in a relationship together. Wandrick and Wandick exchanged blows numerous times – at one point body-slamming one another and swinging sticks at one another. Also at one point, Wandick was continuously punching a possibly unconscious Wandrick. Wandick told police that Wandrick is his nephew – despite the slight spelling difference. All three were eventually separated and detained. GHAS arrived and Wandrick was transported to Cottage Hospital. Derrick Wandick was transported to the Knox County Jail facing aggravated battery in a public place and resisting a peace officer charges. Arzavius Wandrick was charged with two counts of aggravated battery in a public place, one count of domestic battery, and resisting a peace officer. Kim Sharp-Becerra was charged with domestic battery and resisting a peace officer.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested again after attempting to steal from Walmart

On Tuesday, May 25th just after 4:00 pm, Galesburg Police received calls of a theft in progress at Walmart. According to police reports, a Walmart employee who was shopping and not on the clock at the time observed 41-year old Muhammed Lawall of Galesburg stuffing duffel bags full of merchandise totaling over $530. The duffel bags were also stolen. Lawall got on a bicycle and road towards Hawthorne Center. A Galesburg Police officer was already stationary on Windish Drive, recognized Lawall due to previous encounters, and attempted to stop him. The officer, at one point, was driving parallel with Lawall and yelled at him to stop. Lawall eventually crashed the bike on a dead end and took off on foot. Police gave chase and Lawall was eventually detained. Lawall, who is on parole, already had two prior larceny charges. He was transported to the Knox County Jail charged with Resisting a Peace Officer and Retail Theft over $300.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

14-year old male arrested after stealing a truck.

Around 10:45pm on Sunday, May 23rd, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 100 block of North Garfield for a vehicle theft that had occurred earlier in the night. The vehicle’s owner met with police and said his truck’s keys were stolen out of the truck approximately three weeks ago. He went out for a couple of hours earlier in the night, and when he returned, the truck was gone. As police talked with the owner – the truck turned down Garfield and drove past them. Police recognized the 14-year old male juvenile behind the wheel. GPD attempted to make a traffic stop on the truck, but the driver increased speed – passing numerous other vehicles. Police caught up with the vehicle which had pulled into a driveway on the corner of West North and North Jefferson Streets. The truck was still in drive, the driver’s door was wide open, and smoke was coming from under the hood. The owner assessed the truck’s damage which included severed brakes, and a badly damaged passenger door. Additional officers and a K9 unit arrived to canvas the area. The male juvenile’s father later notified police that he was home. Police took the 14-year old into custody and eventually transported him to the Mary Davis Home. He’s charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, No Valid Driver’s License, and Criminal Damage to Property – A Class 4 Felony.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Juvenile facing numerous charges in Knox & Warren Counties after stealing a truck.

A male 17-year old is facing numerous charges in Knox and Warren Counties after stealing a truck in Monmouth. Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies were being led on a vehicle pursuit into Galesburg in the early morning hours on Sunday by a male juvenile in a stolen truck. Galesburg Police attempted to stop the vehicle near the Monmouth Boulevard / Linwood Road intersection when the teen swerved into the wrong lane of traffic attempting to avoid capture. The juvenile, however, turned into Swing’s Mobile Home Park at a high rate of speed – which is known for its numerous dead-end streets. The male fled from the vehicle on Daniel Drive. He was eventually tackled to the ground and taken into custody by Galesburg Police. The truck belonged to a Monmouth resident – and the teen was in possession of another Monmouth resident’s wallet. The 17-year old was booked at the Knox County Jail then transported to the Mary Davis Home. He’s facing charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Fleeing & Eluding in a Stolen Vehicle, Resisting a Peace Officer, and No Valid Driver’s License – in addition to numerous charges in Warren County.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing multiple charges after knocking woman out unconscious.

In the early morning hours on Friday, May 21st, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Home Boulevard for a physical domestic taking place. When GPD arrived, witnesses told police 25-year old Davon Barber of Galesburg got into a physical altercation with the mother of his son – slamming her against and breaking a 6-foot mirror, then slamming her head into a door frame causing her to lose consciousness. Police then went to the apartment of Barber’s mother in the same complex to make contact. Before entering the apartment, police could hear a female say, “D, you done dragged that girl down the whole hall and pushed her into the wall.” Barber was taken into custody and transported to the Knox County Jail. The female victim was transported to OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center where police informed her of the steps needed to obtain an order of protection. Barber was charged with Domestic Battery causing Bodily Harm with a prior conviction, Trespass to land for being banned from Sandburg Village, and Criminal Damage to Property.
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing charges for damaging OSF Life Flight Helicopter.

Tuesday, May 11th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center for a male subject that was attempting to climb on top of the OSF Life Flight Helicopter. According to police reports, 33-year old Deangello Beasley of Galesburg was picked up earlier in the morning by GHAS paramedics after complaining of not feeling well. Beasley told paramedics he is bipolar and schizophrenic and hasn’t taken his medication in several days. Due to a lack of beds, Beasley and paramedics were sitting in the OSF waiting room. Out of nowhere, Beasley got up and walked outside to the helipad where the Life Flight Helicopter was sitting and began attempting to climb on top of it. Paramedics and ER staff pulled Beasley off the helicopter and called GPD for assistance. Police arrived to detain Beasley – using a taser on him at one point with no effect. Beasley was placed into handcuffs and brought back into the hospital on a stretcher. Police noted that at no point did Beasley threaten or attempt to harm anyone. The helicopter’s pilot said a navigation antenna was broken off the helicopter and it’d be out of service until it was repaired. Beasley is facing a Class 4 Felony of Criminal Damage to Property over $500 and Disorderly Conduct.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg mother charged after three young children found in the middle of busy intersection.

Galesburg Police early afternoon on Tuesday, May 11th, responded to Steele School on West Main Street for a well-being check after reports came in of three female juveniles were seen in the intersection of Main and McClure Streets. The three females were aged 2, 4, and 5 years old. They were not wearing shoes and were still in their pajamas. A custodian saw the children and brought them inside the school. Police made contact with the girls’ mother: 40-year old Jamie Howard who told GPD she was asleep and the girls were being watched by their father, but must have followed him out the door when he left for work. According to police reports, officers informed Howard this was the second incident involving her children being unsupervised in three days. Howard was charged with Endangering the Life of a Child and the Department of Children and Family Services was contacted to hold an investigation.
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Owner: Liquor store burglary an inside job

GALESBURG — Nearly $3,000 in cash was reportedly stolen in a burglary at a Galesburg liquor store Wednesday morning. Officers responded to Grand Liquor, 1280 Grand Ave., at 9:13 a.m. in response to a burglary alarm. The building was found to be empty upon arrival with the front door unlocked, and the owner of the business and an employee soon arrived.
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Lawn equipment stolen from truck trailer

GALESBURG — Nearly $3,000 worth of lawn care equipment was reportedly stolen from a truck trailer, according to a Galesburg police report. At 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers spoke to a man at the former location of Northgate Lanes, 1600 N. Henderson St., who told officers he had parked his trailer, full of lawn care equipment, behind the building at 2 p.m. on Monday and left. He then came back for the trailer Tuesday morning and did not notice anything wrong.
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Patient charged after trying to climb helicopter on helipad

GALESBURG — A St. Mary’s Hospital patient damaged an OSF Life Flight helicopter in an attempt to climb it Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the hospital, 3333 N. Seminary St., at 10:48 a.m. in response to a subject causing a disturbance and attempting to damage the helicopter, which was on the helipad.
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Domestic charge dropped; Hillery's meth possession case moves forward

GALESBURG — The first court date for a Galesburg city council member on a methamphetamine possession charge has been scheduled. Lindsay M. Hillery, 42, Day Street, who has represented Ward 3 since 2019, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 14 at the Knox County Courthouse. The charge, possession...
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested for Aggravated Assault of a Pregnant Person.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Henderson Street for reports of a domestic disturbance. Police arrived and met with 27-year old David Mays who initially refused to identify himself until he was handcuffed and placed in a squad car. The female subject was sitting on the curb across the street having body convulsions – according to police reports. Witnesses told police they saw Mays punch the female subject, slam her head against the house, then drag her down the street by her hair. The female subject was five months pregnant with Mays’ child. She was transported to Cottage Hospital by GHAS for medical treatment. Mays was charged with Domestic Battery, Aggravated Battery to a Pregnant Person, Criminal Damage to property (for breaking the female’s cell phone), and Obstruction.
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Galesburg woman charged with theft of over $10,000

GALESBURG — A Galesburg woman was arrested after allegedly stealing more than $13,000 from a man. A Galesburg man told officers on Tuesday afternoon that over $20,000 had disappeared from his bank account, and that the suspect, Amber M. Williams, 34, Iowa Court, had taken $13,432 from his account using Cash App.