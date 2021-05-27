Cancel
Minorities

Quicker to support everybody else than our own

By IJN Editorial Staff
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe need to care about Jewish lives first. That’s who we are. That’s our community. Have we forgotten?. In less than a week, hate crimes against Jews rose by 438%, the ADL reports. The scenes are reminiscent of the early years of Hitler’s campaign against the Jews, from 1933 to 1939.

