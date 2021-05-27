Cops who kill often catch a break at sentencing time

Police in Havre de Grace, a suburb outside Baltimore, say a man called into their headquarters threatening to kill a cop before driving his car into the police station. CBS News reports that on Sunday, a man called up the Havre de Grace police department to make his threat, which prompted officers to trace the phone call to his home. When authorities arrived at the scene, the man was reportedly driving chaotically and had hit numerous parked cars. Police attempted to stop him, but he sped off and “intentionally” crashed into the front of the station. British tabloid the Daily Mail reports that 24-year-old Timothy Joel Jackson Kahl was behind the attack.