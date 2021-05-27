Cancel
Chicago, IL

Cops who kill often catch a break at sentencing time

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Throughout the murder trial, prosecutors showed jurors the video seen countless times around the world of the white police officer killing a Black male. And when it was over, the jurors found the officer guilty of murder. That was in 2018. Now, as former Minneapolis Police Officer...

spectrumnews1.com
Former St. Paul Cop Sentenced

(St. Paul, MN) -- A former St. Paul police officer is being sentenced to serve six-years in federal prison for his use of excessive force. In 2016, Brett Palkowitsch arrested Frank Baker, who was innocent, for matching a description of an armed suspect. He was caught on video kicking Baker three times in the chest and allowing a K-9 officer to attack and bite him. Baker suffered broken ribs, two partially collapsed lungs and had several dog bites. Palkowitsch reportedly apologized to Baker during his sentencing last Friday, but he didn't accept his apology.
It’s time to reform sentencing enhancements

One of the basic tenets of our criminal justice system is that punishment is supposed to be proportionate to the crime. But in the wave of “tough on crime laws” passed in the 1990s, California turned that longtime legal standard on its head, instead adopting many sentencing enhancements, which add years to a person’s prison term, often doubling it.
Man sentenced for selling untraceable guns to undercover cop

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for selling three untraceable guns to an undercover police officer. Terrick Bishoff, 40, appeared in Worcester’s U.S. District Court, where he apologized, the Telegram & Gazette reported. “I am ashamed as I think about the gravity...
Man sentenced for killing neighbor

The Fox 8 I-TEAM has found a killer is now going to prison because a detective followed a money trail with hi-tech science and cracked the case with a clue from the victim’s pocket. Gary Taylor, 58, of Lakewood was convicted earlier this month of the January 2018 murder of his elderly neighbor Daniel Donlan. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Emily Hagan sentenced him Wednesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. Police say the 70-year-old victim was beaten to death.
Prosecutors Seek 30-Year Sentence for Ex-Cop Who Killed George Floyd

Minnesota prosecutors have a requested a 30-year prison sentence for Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd. Under Minnesota sentencing guidelines, Chauvin faces 12 ½ years in prison for his second-degree murder conviction as a first-time offender. The state, however, has asked Judge Peter Cahill to consider a lengthier sentence based on aggravating factors on the day of Floyd’s death. According to legal documents obtained by Insider, the judge agreed that a heavier sentence was warranted due to a number of circumstances, including the presence of children during Floyd’s murder, Chauvin treating Floyd with “particular cruelty,” and Chauvin’s abuse of authority during the deadly incident.
Former top cop Bratton slams Derek Chauvin, defund the police movement

Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton on Sunday slammed cop-turned-killer Derek Chauvin for dealing “unrivaled” damage to the profession through his murder of George Floyd — but cautioned against the defund the police movement, calling more law-enforcement the “essential medicine.”. Speaking to CBS Sunday Morning, Bratton — who twice helmed the...
The hidden costs of the 'defund the police' movement

Much commentary trumpets that there is a slaughter of innocent, mostly black people at the hands of out-of-control police forces and that the solution to the problem is to cut back on law enforcement authorized to use force to maintain public order. This is wrong on just about every count, save one — there is indeed a slaughter going on, but not at the hands of the police.
Chaos Breaks Out in Prosecution of Cop Who Shot Daunte Wright

After Kim Potter, a white cop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, was charged with second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, last month, activists swarmed the home of Washington County Attorney Pete Orput. Their demand was simple: charge Potter, who appeared to indicate she was going to...
Black Enterprise

Ex-Cop Sentenced to Six Years For Nearly Killing Black Man

A former St. Paul, Minn., police officer was found guilty of a civil rights violation and will serve six years in prison. A federal court judge on Friday sentenced former officer Brett Palkowitsch to six years after a jury found him guilty of a civil rights violation for beating an unarmed Black man who was mistaken for a suspect nearly five years ago.
Maryland Man Who Threatened to Kill Cop Drives His Car Into Police Station

Police in Havre de Grace, a suburb outside Baltimore, say a man called into their headquarters threatening to kill a cop before driving his car into the police station. CBS News reports that on Sunday, a man called up the Havre de Grace police department to make his threat, which prompted officers to trace the phone call to his home. When authorities arrived at the scene, the man was reportedly driving chaotically and had hit numerous parked cars. Police attempted to stop him, but he sped off and “intentionally” crashed into the front of the station. British tabloid the Daily Mail reports that 24-year-old Timothy Joel Jackson Kahl was behind the attack.
Salinas man who killed brother sentenced to 15 years

SALINAS, Calif. — -Video from previous broadcast. A 30-year-old Salinas man has been sentenced for his brother's murder. Mark Nall was given a 15 year sentenced for the shooting death of his brother. Nall pleaded guilty in April, 2021, to charges of voluntary manslaughter. In January of 2019 Nall visited...
Youth gets 10-year sentence in killing of 14-year-old in Hollygrove

A state court judge in New Orleans followed the recommendation of prosecutors and handed a 10-year prison sentence to a youth who admitted fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy. Latrell Alexis was 16 years old when he shot and killed JaMichael Frith on the porch of his mother’s home in the 8400 block of Oleander Street in Hollygrove at about 12:50 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2019.
'You all killed him. You must burn!' Distraught father of Miami rap concert shooting victim, 24, rages at police and politicians after footage of gunmen who killed two and injured 22 is released

The father of one of the two people shot dead on Saturday night at a rapper's birthday party in Miami broke down in tears on Monday morning, interrupting a police press conference, yelling 'you all killed my kid!'. Clayton Dillard III, 24, was shot and killed in the early hours...