Shorewood middle schoolers take home top prizes in international video contest
MILWAUKEE — Could you solve a major world issue in under a minute?. That was the challenge for seventh graders in Sarah Kopplin’s world geography class at Shorewood Intermediate School. For the past few years, Kopplin has had her students enter the international video contest run by nonprofit Population Connection, which challenges young people to think up sustainable solutions to global challenges — all in a 60-second clip.spectrumnews1.com