Milwaukee, WI

Shorewood middle schoolers take home top prizes in international video contest

By Maddie Burakoff
spectrumnews1.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Could you solve a major world issue in under a minute?. That was the challenge for seventh graders in Sarah Kopplin’s world geography class at Shorewood Intermediate School. For the past few years, Kopplin has had her students enter the international video contest run by nonprofit Population Connection, which challenges young people to think up sustainable solutions to global challenges — all in a 60-second clip.

