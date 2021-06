Danvers 14, Salem 2: Christian Harvey (assist) and Christian Burke both scored three goals as the Falcons (3-1) got back on the winning side of the ledger. Jake Ryan and Nick Taveras each had a pair of tallies for the winners, who got solo goals from Jaxson Vogel, Jack Murphy (2 assists), Dillon Driscoll and Colby Dunham (2 assists). Goalies Donovan Biersteker had two saves and Dan Vatouisios one in net, with other assists going to Jimmy Thibodeau, Sean Riva and Lucas Rotker.