B.C.’s rapid decline in COVID-19 infections continued Tuesday, with 184 new cases, the first time it has been below 200 a day in six months. Hospitalization is down to 254 people, with 80 in intensive care province-wide, and there were no new deaths reported in the 24 hours up to June 1. The latest results came as B.C.’s vaccination program has reached 70.4 per cent of all adults and 67 per cent of everyone aged 12 and up.