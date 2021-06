Writer Michael Waldron has revealed that he and director Sam Raimi had to start Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from scratch. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a rare example of a Marvel Cinematic Universe film that suffered from its share of production problems before the cameras ever started rolling. While it’s not entirely clear what happened, original director Scott Derrickson and writer C. Robert Cargill departed the sequel following creative differences with Marvel. Soon after, Spider-Man and Evil Dead director Sam Raimi was brought on to direct the film with Rick and Morty and Loki writer Michael Waldron hired to co-write the film with its original release date intact before the Covid-19 pandemic forced several delays.