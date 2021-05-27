Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

There Could Be A Firework Shortage This Summer

By Travis Sams
Posted by 
103GBF
103GBF
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is yet another shortage that we could be facing this July. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been many shortages in the supply and demand chain. It started with toilet paper, then there was meat, ketchup, and soft drink shortages. Now, everyone is talking about a gasoline shortage. It seems like one shortage after another. The shortages don't stop there though. Recently, Chick-Fil-A announced that they are facing a sauce shortage. Now, there is one more shortage we could add to that list. Fireworks.

103gbfrocks.com
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Indiana Vaccines
Evansville, IN
Industry
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Industry
Evansville, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply And Demand#Chick Fil A#Fox 2#Soft Drink Shortages#Fireworks Warehouses#Supplies#Backyard Celebrations#Prices#July Weekend#Anytime Supply#Demand Chain#July Celebration#Meat#Inventory#Shipments#People#Things#Toilet Paper#Asia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Will Soon Come in Cookie Form

If there is a favorite combination that I absolutely love, it is cinnamon and sugar. My favorite cookie is snickerdoodle and my favorite cereal is, of course, Cinnamon Toast Crunch. You might be thinking, why does this even matter? Well, it matters because General Mills and Pillsbury are going to release Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookie Dough. It’s taking the snickerdoodle game to a whole new level.
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

Wesselman Woods Next Off-Site Recycling Day Set for This Saturday

Just before the holidays, December 16th to be exact, Wesselman Woods announced they were temporarily closing their recycling facility due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, saying they had "to prioritize the health of our volunteers, guests, and staff" due to the fact they rely on "volunteers to help us with sorting the materials." Their hope at the time was to reopen the facility sometime later this spring. However, as of this writing, that is not the case yet. But, they are offering you another off-site recycling option this Saturday (June 5th, 2021).
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

10 Reasons Why Summertime in Evansville Rocks

Summertime is officially here this month (June 20th to be exact), and there's no shortage of fun reasons why summertime rocks in Evansville. From spending a warm summer evening at Bosse field to taste testing all kinds of beers at Zoo Brew, summer is really a fun time in Evansville.
Newburgh, INPosted by
103GBF

Newburgh Community Yard Sale Happening This Friday and Saturday

We all have stuff. Some of that stuff we want to hold for any number of reasons. For example, it was passed down to us from a relative. Some of it we picked up along the way for one reason or another. Like, someone you knew had it, they didn't want it anymore, and you figured you could put it to good use. Now that item served its purpose and you're ready to unload it on someone who needs it. Some of us choose to donate it to a local non-profit, while others choose to see if they can at least get some money out of it. Several Newburgh residents will do the latter this Friday and Saturday during the town's annual Community Yard Sale.
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

How to Report a Pothole in the City of Evansville

Anyone who has driven in the city of Evansville knows a couple of things to be true. For example, during the summer months, you can expect to encounter orange barrels and road construction when driving around town. You also can bet that you're going to encounter some potholes too on your commute too.
Evansville, INhot96.com

Mask Mandate Expires

In Evansville, the last local government requirements concerning wearing masks expire at the end of the day. That means, barring an extension, as of tomorrow (Tuesday), there will be no local orders involving masks. METS riders will still be required to mask up, because of federal transportation regulations. Owners of...
Evansville, INPosted by
Evansville Today

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Tuesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Evansville: 1. 101 N Burkhardt Rd (812) 471-8207; 2. 609 N St Joseph Ave (812) 424-3894; 3. 2344 Covert Ave (812) 479-8581; 4. 801 N First Ave (812) 467-0109; 5. 600 E Boonville-New Harmony Rd (812) 464-3502; 6. 2622 Menards Dr 812-647-2210; 7. 4849 Pollack Ave (812) 962-4664; 8. 6700 E Virginia St 812-473-2518; 9. 4828 Davis Lant Dr 812-475-9541; 10. 4701 N First Ave 812-464-3656; 11. 2015 Covert Ave 812-479-7155; 12. 710 N St Joseph Ave 812-426-1180; 13. 401 N Burkhardt Rd 812-473-1815; 14. 335 S Red Bank Rd 812-424-5475; 15. 3430 Taylor Ave 812-471-4243; 16. Plaza West, 2500 N First Ave 812-647-9499;
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

Are these Food Combinations Delicious or Disgusting?

Everyone loves a good snack and everyone loves a good snack combination. Whether that be popcorn and chocolate, milk and cookies, and rice crisps and cashews. Okay, that last one might just be me but you get my point. However, there are times where we decide to make a snack out of two things that really shouldn’t go together. It may be gross to others but to us, it might be the most delicious thing we eat. Check out this list of some of the most bizarre food combinations that the Tri-State enjoys.
Evansville, IN14news.com

Historic downtown Evansville building getting makeover

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A historic building in downtown Evansville is slated for reconstruction. The old Atlantic Bar and Grill on South East Fourth Street is due for a makeover. According to the Downtown Economic Improvement District’s Facebook post, DKF holdings is searching for a restaurant or bar operator. The...
Evansville, IN14news.com

Vendors deal with the aftermath of Diamond Flea Market fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Investigators say the flea market on Diamond Avenue is considered a total loss. This means vendors and the building owners have probably lost everything. “Over in this section - over here we had a lot of ‘Star Wars’ and some ‘Marvel’ and in the middle was...
Indiana StateNWI.com

Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is dropping out of a federal program that provides an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the decision Monday, saying the changes would take effect June 19. Holcomb signed...
Indiana StatePosted by
103GBF

Indiana Fun Fact – The First Sears Retail Store was in Downtown Evansville

Welcome back to another edition of the ongoing series I have uncreatively called, "Indiana Fun Facts" (Who needs a clever name anyway, just say what it is. That's what I say to make myself feel better for not coming up with a better title). If you're new to the series, the concept is pretty simple. Anytime I discover something that I find interesting about the place I call home, I share it with you. My thought being, if I find it interesting, you might too. Previous editions include finding out tomato juice as a drink was created in French Lick, the first permanent electric streetlights being installed in Wabash, and the story of trees growing out of the roof of a courthouse in Greensburg for over 140 years.
Indiana StateInside Indiana Business

Indiana to End Federal Unemployment Benefits

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana is joining a growing list of states opting out of federal pandemic unemployment benefits. The program added $300 per week on top of state unemployment benefits. Governor Eric Holcomb says state participation will end effective June 19. Holcomb says the decision was made in part because employers...
Evansville, INwnin.org

Mask, Distancing Order to Expire Monday Night

Deputy Mayor makes announcement on Twitter. With new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control easing COVID-19 restrictions, starting Tuesday, Evansville officials are easing them here as well. A tweet, buried in Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer’s Twitter feed Friday afternoon, announced the major change in local mask and social...
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

Funk in the City Announces 2021 Dates

Evansville, IN (May 10, 2021) – Following a year of challenges with construction and the COVID-19 pandemic, Haynie’s Corner will be full of activity in 2021 with the return of the annual art festivals and more. Funk in the City has worked with the Reopen Evansville Task Force and the...