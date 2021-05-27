Cancel
North Adams, MA

McCann Names Valedictorian, Salutatorian for Class of 2021

By Tammy Daniels
iBerkshires.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH ADAMS, Mass. — McCann Technical School has named Stephen Perreault and Ciarra Kruzel as the class of 2021's valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively. Perreault, son of Linda and Michael Perreault, is a senior in the Automated Manufacturing Technology Program. He is the recipient of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendent's Award for Academic Excellence, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute medal, and the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship. He ranks first in his class with a 4.35 grade point average. He is a member of SkillsUSA, National Honor Society and volunteers at the St. John Paul II Parish Food Pantry.

