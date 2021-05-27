Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Spirit Airlines, new to Lambert, plans to add more flights in the fall

By Diana Barr
Posted by 
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Miami-based airline, which began service Thursday from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, already plans to nearly double its nonstop flights from here. Read about the newly added destinations.

www.bizjournals.com
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis Business Journal

980
Followers
2K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/stlouis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Nonstop Flights#Destinations#Fall#Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Related
Aerospace & Defensehiconsumption.com

United Airlines Wants To Cut Flight Times In Half Using Boom’s Supersonic Jets

Well, we’re now a year-on from Boom’s unveil of the XB-1 prototype, and although it has yet to even perform a single test flight, that’s not stopping the Colorado startup from realizing its goal of eco-friendly supersonic travel. Quite the opposite, in fact, for Boom has just entered a major partnership with United Airlines that’ll have its Overture jet in the sky before we know it.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Multiple Bird Strikes Make American Airlines 737 MAX Abandon Take Off

* Article updated 13:45 UTC with a statement from American Airlines *. Over the weekend, an American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 was forced to abort its departure from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The reason for it rejecting its takeoff from the recently-constructed and solar-powered Argyle International Airport (SVD) was a series of bird strikes during the acceleration. Onlookers captured the incident on video.
news9.com

Trends, Topics & Tags: United Airlines Supersonic Flight

United Airlines is hoping to speed up travel times around the world. They've agreed to a deal with a Denver start-up program "Boom Supersonic" for 15 of its "Overture" jets. News 9’s Karl Torp and Bobbie Miller are talking about it in today’s trends, topics and tags.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
KRMG

New airline marks first flight from Tulsa International

TULSA, Okla. — New low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is officially flying out of Tulsa International Airport after nearly two years of mostly closed door planning between the airline and airport officials. Friday’s flight to Tampa International Airport was the first for the airline here which announced its service last month.
Aerospace & Defenseinews.co.uk

US airline United plans to revive Concorde-style supersonic flights by 2029

United Airlines has ordered 15 planes which can travel at twice the speed of modern airliners, in efforts to revive supersonic travel 18 years after Concorde’s final flight. The Overture aircraft from Boom Supersonic can fly at Mach 1.7 (1,300mph) – faster than the speed of sound – cutting the transatlantic journey from Newark to London to three and a half hours.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Changes To Airline Point Expiration Policies Now That People Are Traveling Again (Updated 6/2021)

It’s challenging to remember the mileage expiration policies of airline miles before coronavirus. Airlines have announced and re-announced when they’ll resume calling accounts inactive and remove all of the miles. American Airlines has already done so once and then backtracked on that decision. Here’s a reminder of the current coronavirus waivers and when they’re due to expire.
Aerospace & Defensemetroairportnews.com

Spirit Airlines New Livery Captures The Spirit

The new theme will be reprised throughout Spirt Airlines system as Spirit Airlines signed a deal with Universal Orlando Resorts to promote the new movie “Spirit Untamed”. Movie goers will also get special access to the production; along with the possibility of getting an Orlando vacation. The opening performance of...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Alaska Airlines to add Tucson nonstop flights to Seattle area

Tucson air travelers will have a new option to fly to the Seattle area this fall as Alaska Airlines inaugurates daily nonstop flights to Paine Field in Everett, Washington, in November. Under a plan to resume service at Paine after a shut down because of the pandemic, Alaska on Thursday...
MusicPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Learn a New Skill on Your Next Flight Thanks to American Airlines’ New In-Flight Classes

If you’re more than ready to embark on some exciting travel plans in the coming months, you might be thinking about things you haven’t done in quite a while, like settling into your seat on the plane and preparing to spend some time up in the skies. If the idea of watching movies or TV on a tiny screen or trying to focus on music, podcasts, or a book feels a bit boring, American Airlines is now offering up an expansive collection of more than 150 free creative, productivity, and language classes passengers can access in-flight, which means you can learn a new skill while you’re buckled in at 35,000 feet in the air.
Saint Louis, MOKSDK

Flights busy again at St. Louis Lambert International Airport

ST. LOUIS — Monday will most likely be the busiest day at America's airports since the pandemic began, transportation officials said. The TSA reported screening more than seven million people this Memorial Day weekend between Thursday and Sunday. On Sunday alone, 1.65-million travelers went through screening. St. Louis Lambert International...
Lifestylebiztimes.biz

Southwest Airlines will bring back beer, wine and more drink options to flights this summer

Southwest Airlines is planning to give passengers more drink options this summer after cutting back on beverage service for most of the COVID-19 pandemic. After only offering Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, 7 Up and water to passengers for most of the pandemic, the Dallas-based airline said it will start selling beer and wine again next month with plans to bring back coffee, juices and more alcoholic beverages later.
Aerospace & DefenseEyewitness News

CT '21: New airline takes flight at Bradley International Airport

(WFSB) -- The man who created JetBlue launched a new airline last week called Breeze Airways. It’s offering inexpensive non-stop flights out of Bradley International Airport. The newly founded carrier will offer four nonstop destinations this summer to Charleston, Columbus, OH, Norfolk, VA, and Pittsburgh, PA. Breeze Airways Founder and...
Worldcaribjournal.com

Frontier Airlines Just Launched New Nonstop Flights to Jamaica

Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines has officially added another new route to the Caribbean from Miami. The company has continued its regional expansion with the launch of new thrice-weekly flights between Miami and the tourism hotspot of Montego Bay, Jamaica. “We’re thrilled to launch nonstop flights from Miami to Montego Bay...