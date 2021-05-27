Spirit Airlines, new to Lambert, plans to add more flights in the fall

If you’re more than ready to embark on some exciting travel plans in the coming months, you might be thinking about things you haven’t done in quite a while, like settling into your seat on the plane and preparing to spend some time up in the skies. If the idea of watching movies or TV on a tiny screen or trying to focus on music, podcasts, or a book feels a bit boring, American Airlines is now offering up an expansive collection of more than 150 free creative, productivity, and language classes passengers can access in-flight, which means you can learn a new skill while you’re buckled in at 35,000 feet in the air.