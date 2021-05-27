Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Bayer to rethink Roundup in US residential market after judge nixes $2 billion settlement

gmwatch.org
 17 days ago

Judge called the plan "clearly unreasonable" Due to the development below, Bayer has postponed an online webinar that was due to take place today, called "Science and the US glyphosate litigation". The webinar was geared to promoting the 2022 reapproval of glyphosate in the EU. --- Bayer to rethink Roundup...

gmwatch.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsanto#Pharmaceuticals#Lawsuits#Plaintiffs#Litigation#Punitive Damages#Eu#Weedkillers#The U S Supreme Court#Roundup Users#Company#Compensation#Glyphosate Products#Market#Judge#Review#Agricultural Users#Appeals#Legal Risks#Glyphosate Based Products
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
EPA
Related
Industrytexasfarmbureau.org

Bayer releases plan in response to federal judge’s Roundup ruling

After a federal judge denied a proposed class settlement by Bayer regarding Roundup-related litigation, the company announced a five-point plan to address potential future litigation. “We have legal and commercial options that, together, will achieve a similar result in mitigating future litigation risk, and we will pursue them as quickly...
AgricultureThe People's Voice

Roundup Update: Bayer Will Still Sell Toxic Weedkiller To U.S. Farmers But May Stop Selling It For Residential Use

Link: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/06/roundup-update-bayer-will-still-sell-toxic-weedkiller-to-u-s-farmers-but-may-stop-selling-it-for-residential-use.html. After a federal judge rejected a proposed $2 billion settlement for all future claims that Roundup causes cancer, the maker of the widely used weedkiller said it will consider whether to end its sale in the U.S. for residential use..
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Facing mounting number of glyphosate lawsuits, Bayer offers 5-point plan to address future Roundup weedkiller claims

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Bayer has announced [May 27] a series of actions it plans to implement following the denial of the motion to preliminarily approve the Roundup™ class settlement agreement, designed to address potential future litigation, by Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
Saint Louis, MOnny360.com

Roundup suits put Bayer in legal bind

ST. LOUIS — Agribusiness giant Bayer said it will reassess its legal options in tens of thousands of lawsuits that allege its juggernaut weedkiller, Roundup, causes cancer — a move that could ripple through courtrooms in the St. Louis region, where many of the cases are filed. The St. Louis-based...
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

J&J to pay $2.1 billion talc award as top court nixes appeal

Johnson & Johnson must pay a $2.1 billion award to women who claimed its baby powder was contaminated with cancer-causing asbestos, after the U.S. Supreme Court left intact the largest verdict in the almost decade-long litigation over the iconic product. The top U.S. court without comment on Tuesday refused to...
Bucks County, PABucksLocalNews.com

Newtown-based drug manufacturer, two executives charged with conspiracy to defraud the FDA

BUCKS COUNTY >> Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that generic drug manufacturer KVK-TECH, Inc., headquartered in Newtown, Murty Vepuri, 69, and Ashvin Panchal, 50, also of Newtown, have been charged by indictment with conspiracy to defraud the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA” arising from the alleged distribution of unapproved drugs as well as alleged efforts to mislead the FDA and conceal information which could impact drug safety and effectiveness.
Congress & CourtsReason.com

Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature from the Institute for Justice. In 2019, IJ, Tyson Timbs, and Tyson's car secured a pathmarking victory for property rights when the U.S. Supreme Court held that the Excessive Fines Clause applies not just to the feds, but to the states as well. That decision didn't get Tyson his car back, though. The case was remanded to the Indiana Supreme Court, which remanded the case to the trial court, which ruled for Tyson again last year—a ruling from which the State of Indiana appealed (seriously) and which, at last, a majority of the Indiana Supreme Court affirmed yesterday. "Reminiscent of Captain Ahab's chase of the white whale Moby Dick, this case has wound its way from the trial court all the way to the United States Supreme Court and back again," says the majority, en route to holding that forfeiting Tyson's car would indeed violate the Excessive Fines Clause. "[T]he seven-plus-year pursuit for the white Land Rover comes to an end." Congrats to Tyson and to White Whales everywhere.
Businesscollisionweek.com

Hertz’s Reorganization Plan Confirmed by Bankruptcy Court

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:HTZGQ) announced that the Bankruptcy Court confirmed the Company’s Plan of Reorganization. The Plan unimpairs all classes of creditors (who are legally deemed to have accepted it) and was approved by more than 97% of voting shareholders. The Court’s approval clears the way for Hertz to emerge from Chapter 11 by the end of June 2021.
Relationship Advicecurrentfederaltaxdevelopments.com

Amount Received by Taxpayer to Settle Claim Against Divorce Attorney Must Be Included in Her Income

While we’ve all heard the quip that the proper answer to any tax question is “it depends,” that is especially true when legal settlements and awards are involved. In the case of Holliday v. Commissioner[1] the question was whether the amount Ms. Holliday received from an action against the attorney that represented her during her divorce was a nontaxable recovery of capital or a taxable award to her.
PoliticsPosted by
TheStreet

Tennessee Court Of Appeals Issues Orders Regarding State Court Default Judgment Against Endo

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (ENDP) - Get Report today announced that the Tennessee Court of Appeals recently issued several orders with respect to a default judgment order on liability entered by the Circuit Court for Sullivan County, Tennessee in April 2021 against its wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, "Endo") in Case No. C-41916, originally captioned as Staubus, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al.
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Ad Agency Asks Judge to Enforce Settlement With Beverage Firm

An ad agency that claims its team helped a beverage company obtain such high-profile investors as NBA stars Stephen Curry and Kevin Love is asking a judge to order the company to pay nearly $90,000 in a case alleging delinquent payments. The Many LLC filed the complaint Nov. 25 in...
Lawlouisianarecord.com

Court activity on June 10: John Raxsdale vs Progressive Security Insurance Company

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana reported the following activity in the suit brought by John Raxsdale and Julie Raxsdale against Danny Guyton, Nationwide General Insurance Company, Progressive Security Insurance Company and State Farm Mutual Automobile on June 10: 'Notice Of Removal With Jury Demand From 4th Jdc, Parish Of Ouachita, Case Number 2021-0275 (filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number Alaedc-8897595) Filed By Nationwide General Insurance Company, Danny Guyton. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit Consent To Removal By State Farm, # 3 Exhibit Certificate Of Filing State Court Record, # 4 Exhibit Certificate Of Compliance, # 5 State Court Pleadings Notice Of Removal To State Court, # 6 State Court Pleadings Notice To Parties And State Court Of Removal, # 7 Exhibit Verification, # 8 Exhibit State Court Record)attorney Scott Fry Davis Added To Party Danny Guyton(pty:dft), Attorney Scott Fry Davis Added To Party Nationwide General Insurance Company(pty:dft).(davis, Scott)'.