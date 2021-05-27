Selective anger, selective silence

The cease fire has temporarily halted Hamas rockets. The anti-Semitism it has unleashed is permanent, I’m afraid. I remember many years ago, while I was still living in Israel, arriving at the airport and waiting in line for a taxi. Drivers waiting for passengers crowded around. The ones around me were foreigners. Middle Eastern. We got into a friendly conversation. My luggage tags were evident. They indicated Israel. The driver offered, he’s not against Jews. He has nothing against Jews at all. It’s Israel as a state he has an issue with. I said, who do you think Israel is filled with? Jews. What do you think Israel is? It’s the Jewish state. Its one and the same. It might sound like a deep intellectual distinction, but its not.