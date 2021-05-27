Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Spacetime crystals proposed by placing space and time on an equal footing

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- A Penn State scientist studying crystal structures has developed a new mathematical formula that may solve a decades-old problem in understanding spacetime, the fabric of the universe proposed in Einstein's theories of relativity. "Relativity tells us space and time can mix to form a single entity...

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space And Time#Relativity Space#Engineering#Quantum Physics#Universe#Equal Footing#Negative Space#Aaas#Eurekalert#Spacetime Crystals#Understanding Spacetime#Blended Spacetime#Space Values#Crystal Structures#Atoms#Traditional Geometry#Physicists#Dynamical Systems#Special Relativity#Renormalization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Physicsarxiv.org

Holographic dark energy in curved spacetime and thermodynamics for interacting fluids

In this work we explore some aspects of two holographic models for dark energy within the interacting scenario for the dark sector with the inclusion of spatial curvature. A statistical analysis for each holographic model is performed together with their corresponding extensions given by the consideration of massive neutrinos. The first holographic approach considers the usual formula proposed by Li for the dark energy density with a constant parameter $c$ and for the second model we have a function $c(z)$ instead a constant parameter, this latter model is inspired in the apparent horizon. By considering the best fit values of the cosmological parameters we show that the interaction term for each holographic model, $Q$, keeps positive along the cosmic evolution and exhibits a future singularity for a finite value of the redshift, this is inherited from the Hubble parameter. The temperatures for the components of the dark sector are computed and have a growing behavior in both models. The cosmic evolution in this context it is not adiabatic and the second law it is fulfilled only under certain well-established conditions for the temperatures of the cosmic components and the interacting $Q$-term.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The Carter tensor and the physical-space analysis in perturbations of Kerr-Newman spacetime

The Carter tensor is a Killing tensor of the Kerr-Newman spacetime, and its existence implies the separability of the wave equation. Nevertheless, the Carter operator is known to commute with the D'Alembertian only in the case of a Ricci-flat metric. We show that, even though the Kerr-Newman spacetime satisfies the non-vacuum Einstein-Maxwell equations, its curvature and electromagnetic tensors satisfy peculiar properties which imply that the Carter operator still commutes with the wave equation. This feature allows to adapt to Kerr-Newman the physical-space analysis of the wave equation in Kerr by Andersson-Blue, which avoids frequency decomposition of the solution by precisely making use of the commutation with the Carter operator.
PhysicsAzom.com

New Approach Relates Spacetime Crystals to Traditional Geometry

Focused on crystal structures, a researcher from the Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) has designed a novel mathematical formula that might solve an ancient issue in interpreting spacetime—the foundation of the universe suggested in Albert Einstein’s theories of relativity. Relativity tells us space and time can mix to form a...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Compact stellar model in presence of pressure anisotropy in modified Finch Skea spacetime

A new model of anisotropic compact star is obtained in our present paper by assuming the pressure anisotropy. The proposed model is singularity free. The model is obtained by considering a physically reasonable choice for the metric potential $g_{rr}$ which depends on a dimensionless parameter `n'. The effect of $n$ is discussed numerically, analytically and through plotting. We have concentrated a wide range for n ($10\leq n \leq 1000$) for drawing the profiles of different physical parameters. The maximum allowable mass for different values of $n$ have been obtained by M-R plot. We have checked that the stability of the model is increased for larger value of $n$. For the viability of the model we have considered two compact stars PSR J1614-2230 and EXO 1785-248. We have shown that the expressions for the anisotropy factor and the metric component may serve as generating functions for uncharged stellar models in the context of the general theory of relativity.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Necessity of spacetime shear for cosmological gravitational waves

We show that a general but shear-free perturbation of homogeneous and isotropic universes are necessarily silent, without any gravitational waves. We prove this in two steps. First we establish that a shear free perturbation of these universes are acceleration-free and the fluid flow geodesics of the background universe maps onto themselves in the perturbed universe. This effect then decouples the evolution equations of the electric and magnetic parts of the Weyl tensor in the perturbed spacetimes and the magnetic part no longer contains any tensor modes. Although the electric part, that drives the tidal forces, do have tensor modes sourced by the anisotropic stress, these modes have homogeneous oscillations at every point on a time slice without any wave propagation. We also show the presence of vorticity vector waves that are sourced by the curl of heat flux. This analysis shows the critical role of the shear tensor in generating cosmological gravitational waves in an expanding universe.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Randomization Inference of Periodicity in Unequally Spaced Time Series with Application to Exoplanet Detection

The estimation of periodicity is a fundamental task in many scientific areas of study. Existing methods rely on theoretical assumptions that the observation times have equal or i.i.d. spacings, and that common estimators, such as the periodogram peak, are consistent and asymptotically normal. In practice, however, these assumptions are unrealistic as observation times usually exhibit deterministic patterns -- e.g., the nightly observation cycle in astronomy -- that imprint nuisance periodicities in the data. These nuisance signals also affect the finite-sample distribution of estimators, which can substantially deviate from normality. Here, we propose a set identification method, fusing ideas from randomization inference and partial identification. In particular, we develop a sharp test for any periodicity value, and then invert the test to build a confidence set. This approach is appropriate here because the construction of confidence sets does not rely on assumptions of regular or well-behaved asymptotics. Notably, our inference is valid in finite samples when our method is fully implemented, while it can be asymptotically valid under an approximate implementation designed to ease computation. Empirically, we validate our method in exoplanet detection using radial velocity data. In this context, our method correctly identifies the periodicity of the confirmed exoplanets in our sample. For some other, yet unconfirmed detections, we show that the statistical evidence is weak, which illustrates the failure of traditional statistical techniques. Last but not least, our method offers a constructive way to resolve these identification issues via improved observation designs. In exoplanet detection, these designs suggest meaningful improvements in identifying periodicity even when a moderate amount of randomization is introduced in scheduling radial velocity measurements.
PhysicsEurekAlert

New methods proposed to characterize polymer lamellar crystals

Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences. Different from small molecules, polymer will fold into lamellar crystals during crystallization and further assemble into lamellar stacks. Synchrotron Small-Angle X-Ray Scattering (SAXS) is an important tool to characterize such nanoscale structure and understand polymer crystallization. However, its scattering mechanism in...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Gravitational analogue of Faraday rotation in the magnetized Kerr and Reissner-Nordström spacetimes

It is known that the gravitational analogue of the Faraday rotation arises in the rotating spacetime due to the non-zero gravitomagnetic field. In this paper, we show that it also arises in the `non-rotating' Reissner-Nordström spacetime, if it is immersed in a uniform magnetic field. The non-zero angular momentum (due to the presence of electric charge and magnetic field) of the electromagnetic field acts as the twist potential to raise the gravitational Faraday rotation in the said spacetime. The twisting can still exist even if the mass of the spacetime vanishes. In other words, the massless charged particle(s) immersed in a uniform magnetic field, able to twist the spacetime in principle, and responsible for the rotation of the plane of polarization of light. This, in fact, could have some applications in the basic physics and the analogue models of gravity. Here, we also study the effect of magnetic fields in the Kerr and Reissner-Nordström spacetimes, and derive the exact expressions for the gravitational Faraday rotation in the magnetized Kerr and Reissner-Nordström spacetimes. Considering the correction due to the magnetic field in the lowest possible order, we show that the logarithm correction of the distance of the source and observer in the gravitational Faraday rotation for the said spacetimes is an important consequence of the presence of magnetic field. From the astrophysical point of view, our result could be helpful to study the effects of (gravito-)magnetic fields on the propagation of polarized photons in the strong gravity regime of the rapidly rotating collapsed object.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Constraints on Global Symmetry Breaking in Quantum Gravity from Cosmic Birefringence Measurements

All global symmetries are expected to be explicitly broken by quantum gravitational effects, and yet may play an important role in Particle Physics and Cosmology. As such, any evidence for a well-preserved global symmetry would give insight into an important feature of gravity. We argue that a recently reported $2.4\sigma$ detection of cosmic birefringence in the Cosmic Microwave Background could be the first observational indication of a well-preserved (although spontaneously broken) global symmetry in nature. A compelling solution to explain this measurement is a very light pseudoscalar field that interacts with electromagnetism. In order for gravitational effects not to lead to large corrections to the mass of this scalar field, we show that the breaking of global symmetries by gravity should be bounded above. Finally, we highlight that any bound of this type would have clear implications for the construction of theories of quantum gravity, as well as for many particle physics scenarios.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Tracking RNA through space and time

The "miracle of life" is most obvious at the very beginning: When the fertilized egg cell divides by means of furrows into blastomeres, envelops itself in an amniotic sac, and unfolds to form germ layers. When the blastomeres begin to differentiate into different cells - and when they eventually develop into a complete organism.
Sciencearxiv.org

Structure of Kaluza-Klein Graviton Scattering Amplitudes from Gravitational Equivalence Theorem and Double-Copy

We study the structure of the scattering amplitudes of the Kaluza-Klein (KK) gravitons and the gravitational KK Goldstone bosons with compactified fifth dimension. We analyze the geometric Higgs mechanism for mass-generation of KK gravitons under compactification with a general $R_{\xi}$ gauge-fixing, which is free from vDVZ discontinuity. With these, we formulate the Gravitational Equivalence Theorem (GET) to connect the scattering amplitudes of longitudinally polarized KK gravitons (with helicity-zero) to that of the corresponding gravitational KK Goldstone bosons, which is a manifestation of the geometric Higgs mechanism at the $S$-matrix level. We present a direct computation of the gravitational KK Goldstone boson scattering amplitudes at tree-level which equal the corresponding longitudinal KK gravton amplitudes in the high energy limit. We further use the doubel-copy method with color-kinematics duality to reconstruct, under the high energy expansion, the scattering amplitudes of spin-2 KK gravitons and of their KK Goldstone bosons from the scattering amplitudes of spin-1 KK gauge bosons and their KK Goldstone bosons in the compactified 5d Yang-Mills (YM) theories. From these, we reconstruct the GET of the KK longitudinal graviton (KK Goldstone) scattering amplitudes in the 5d General Relativity (GR) from the KK longitudinal gauge boson (KK Goldstone) scattering amplitudes in the 5d YM theories. Using the GET and the double-copy reconstruction, we provide a theoretical mechanism showing that the sum of all the energy-power terms [up to $O(E^{10})$] in the high-energy longitudinal KK graviton scattering amplitudes must cancel down to $O(E^{2})$ as enforced by matching the energy-power dependence in the corresponding gravitational KK Goldstone amplitudes as well as matching that of the double-copy amplitudes from the KK YM gauge theories.
Businessarxiv.org

Maximal momentum GUP leads to Stelle gravity

Quantum theories of gravity predict interesting phenomenological features such as a minimum measurable length and maximum momentum. We use the Generalized Uncertainty Principle (GUP), which is an extension of the standard Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle motivated by Quantum Gravity, to model the above features. In particular, we use a GUP with modelling maximum momentum to establish a correspondence between the GUP-modified dynamics of a massless spin-2 field and Stelle gravity. In other words, Stelle gravity can be regarded as the classical manifestation of a maximum momentum and the related GUP. We explore the applications of Stelle gravity to cosmology and specifically show that Stelle gravity applied to a homogeneous and isotropic background leads to inflation with an exit. Using the above, we obtain strong bounds on the GUP parameter from CMB observations. Unlike previous works, which fixed only upper bounds for GUP parameters, we obtain both \emph{lower and upper bounds} on the GUP parameter.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Programmable Interactions and Emergent Geometry in an Atomic Array

Interactions govern the flow of information and the formation of correlations in quantum systems, dictating the phases of matter found in nature and the forms of entanglement generated in the laboratory. Typical interactions decay with distance and thus produce a network of connectivity governed by geometry, e.g., by the crystalline structure of a material or the trapping sites of atoms in a quantum simulator. However, many envisioned applications in quantum simulation and computation require richer coupling graphs including nonlocal interactions, which notably feature in mappings of hard optimization problems onto frustrated spin systems and in models of information scrambling in black holes. Here, we report on the realization of programmable nonlocal interactions in an array of atomic ensembles within an optical cavity, where photons carry information between distant atomic spins. By programming the distance-dependence of interactions, we access effective geometries where the dimensionality, topology, and metric are entirely distinct from the physical arrangement of atoms. As examples, we engineer an antiferromagnetic triangular ladder, a Moebius strip with sign-changing interactions, and a treelike geometry inspired by concepts of quantum gravity. The tree graph constitutes a toy model of holographic duality, where the quantum system may be viewed as lying on the boundary of a higher-dimensional geometry that emerges from measured spin correlations. Our work opens broader prospects for simulating frustrated magnets and topological phases, investigating quantum optimization algorithms, and engineering new entangled resource states for sensing and computation.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Torsional strain engineering of transition metal dichalcogenide nanotubes: An ab initio study

We study the effect of torsional deformations on the electronic properties of single-walled transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) nanotubes. In particular, considering forty-five select armchair and zigzag TMD nanotubes, we perform symmetry-adapted Kohn-Sham density functional theory calculations to determine the variation in bandgap and effective mass of charge carriers with twist. We find that metallic nanotubes remain so even after deformation, whereas semiconducting nanotubes experience a decrease in bandgap with twist -- originally direct bandgaps become indirect -- resulting in semiconductor to metal transitions. In addition, the effective mass of holes and electrons continuously decrease and increase with twist, respectively, resulting in n-type to p-type semiconductor transitions. We find that this behavior is likely due to rehybridization of orbitals in the metal and chalcogen atoms, rather than charge transfer between them. Overall, torsional deformations represent a powerful avenue to engineer the electronic properties of semiconducting TMD nanotubes, with applications to devices like sensors and semiconductor switches.
Sciencearxiv.org

Topological impact of a simple self-replication geometry structure with great application potential in vacuum pumping and photovoltaic industry

Topological effects exist from a macroscopic system such as the universe to a microscopic system described by the quantum mechanics. We show here that an interesting geometry structure can be created by self-replication procedure of a square with an inscribed circle, in which the sum of the circles area will remain the same but the sum of circumference will increase. It is demonstrated that these topological features have significant impacts to the vacuum pumping probability and the photon absorption probability of the active surface by the Monte Carlo simulation. The results show great application potential in vacuum pumping of large research facilities such as nuclear fusion reactor, synchrotron, gravitational-wave detector, and in photovoltaic industry.
Sciencearxiv.org

A hybrid classical-quantum approach to solve the heat equation using quantum annealers

The numerical solution of partial differential equations by discretization techniques is ubiquitous in computational physics. In this work we benchmark this approach in the quantum realm by solving the heat equation for a square plate subject to fixed temperatures at the edges and random heat sources and sinks within the domain. The hybrid classical-quantum approach consists in the solution on a quantum computer of the coupled linear system of equations that result from the discretization step. Owing to the limitations in the number of qubits and their connectivity, we use the Gauss-Seidel method to divide the full system of linear equations into subsystems, which are solved iteratively in block fashion. Each of the linear subsystems were solved using 2000Q and Advantage quantum computers developed by D-Wave Systems Inc. By comparing classical numerical and quantum solutions, we observe that the errors and chain break fraction are, on average, greater on the 2000Q system. Unlike the classical Gauss-Seidel method, the errors of the quantum solutions level off after a few iterations of our algorithm. This is partly a result of the span of the real number line available from the mapping of the chosen size of the set of qubit states. We verified this by using techniques to progressively shrink the range mapped by the set of qubit states at each iteration (increasing floating-point accuracy). As a result, no leveling off is observed. However, an increase in qubits does not translate to an overall lower error. This is believed to be indicative of the increasing length of chains required for the mapping to real numbers and the ensuing limitations of hardware.
PhysicsEurekAlert

Femtosecond spectroscopy and first-principles calculations shed light on compositional dependence of

Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) Researchers from Skoltech and Ludwig Maximilians-Universität (LMU) in Germany have studied the fundamental properties of halide perovskite nanocrystals, a promising class of optoelectronic materials. Using a combination of theory and experiment, they were able to show and explain an intricate connection between composition, light-induced lattice dynamics, and stability of the materials. The paper was published in the journal Nature Communications.
PhysicsEurekAlert

GEM simplifies the internal structure of protons and their collisions

The Henryk Niewodniczanski Institute of Nuclear Physics Polish Academy of Sciences. Inside each proton or neutron there are three quarks bound by gluons. Until now, it has often been assumed that two of them form a "stable" pair known as a diquark. It seems, however, that it's the end of the road for the diquarks in physics. This is one of the conclusions of the new model of proton-proton or proton-nucleus collisions, which takes into account the interactions of gluons with the sea of virtual quarks and antiquarks.
Sciencearxiv.org

Mitigating Current Variation in Particle Beam Microscopy

Particle beam microscopy uses a scanning beam of charged particles to create images of samples, and the quality of image reconstruction suffers when this beam current varies over time. Neither conventional reconstruction methods nor time-resolved sensing acknowledges beam current variation, although through sensitivity analysis, my project demonstrates that when the beam current variation is appreciable, time-resolved sensing has significant improvement compared to conventional methods in terms of image reconstruction quality, specifically mean-squared error (MSE). To more actively combat this unknown varying beam current's effects, my project further focuses on designing an algorithm that uses time-resolved sensing for even better image reconstruction quality in the presence of beam current variation. This algorithm works by simultaneously estimating the unknown beam current variation in addition to the underlying image, offering an alternative to more conventional methods, which exploit statistical assumptions of the image content without explicitly estimating the beam current. Using a concept of excess MSE due to beam current variation, this algorithm provides a factor of 7 improvement on average, which could lead to less expensive equipment in the future. Beyond improving the image estimation, this algorithm offers a novel estimation of the beam current, potentially providing more control in manufacturing and fabrication processes.
Sciencearxiv.org

Universal Scalings in 2D Anisotropic Dipolar Excitonic Systems

Low-dimensional excitonic materials have inspired much interest owing to their novel physical and technological prospects. In particular, those with strong in-plane anisotropy are among the most intriguing but short of general analyses. We establish the universal functional form of the anisotropic dispersion in the small $k$ limit for 2D dipolar excitonic systems. While the energy is linearly dispersed in the direction parallel to the dipole in-plane, the perpendicular direction is dispersionless up to linear order, which can be explained by the quantum interference effect of the interaction among the constituents of 1D subsystems. The anisotropic dispersion results in a $E^{\sim0.5}$ scaling of the system density of states and predicts unique spectroscopic signatures including: (1) disorder-induced absorption linewidth, $W(\sigma)\sim\sigma^{2.8}$, with $\sigma$ the disorder strength, (2) temperature dependent absorption linewidth, $W(T)\sim T^{s+1.5}$, with $s$ the exponent of the environment spectral density, and (3) the out-of-plane angular $\theta$ dependence of the peak splittings in absorption spectra, $\Delta E(\theta)\propto\sin^2\theta$. These predictions are confirmed quantitatively with numerical simulations of molecular thin films and tubules.