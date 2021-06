Today Rutgers announced that the school's most decorated wrestler would assume a role on the Scarlet Knights coaching staff for the 2021-22 season. Four-time All-American and national champion Anthony Ashnault will be formally named a coach at his alma mater. Ashnault rewrote the record book for Rutgers wrestling, becoming the first four-time AA and freshman All-American in school history. He, along with Nick Suriano, won Rutgers' first national championships during the 2018-19 season. After three All-American seasons at 141 lbs, Ashnault moved up to 149 for his final campaign and went a perfect 32-0. His 124 wins represent a school high.