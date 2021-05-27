Fresh Track: Tenille Arts Back Then, Right Now [POLL]

When it comes to summer, let us hope we do not return to normal. Let us hope we return to better. And survey after survey says we miss being outside during the pandemic. And that is happening, or going to happen more and more as the weather gets better. It is also a popular answer to say you miss Live Concerts. And we are hopeful, but it is still not totally firm that live concerts will happen this summer. Not a prediction, but who knows if we get hit with another strain of Corona Virus or something else happens, those shows might not go at full capacity.