Fresh Track: Tenille Arts Back Then, Right Now [POLL]
"I hope that this song takes you back to a time where things felt a little simpler. We wrote this one about wanting a little bit of the good ole days back." Originally from Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Canada, as a young teen she began posting videos of her cover versions of popular songs, including on of Taylor Swift's 'Fifteen' that captured the attention of a talent manager from Nashville. She briefly relocated to Nashville to pursue this opportunity, but returned to Canada to finish High School.q1065.fm