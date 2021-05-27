Cancel
Bangor, ME

Fresh Track: Tenille Arts Back Then, Right Now [POLL]

By Scott Miller
"I hope that this song takes you back to a time where things felt a little simpler. We wrote this one about wanting a little bit of the good ole days back." Originally from Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Canada, as a young teen she began posting videos of her cover versions of popular songs, including on of Taylor Swift's 'Fifteen' that captured the attention of a talent manager from Nashville. She briefly relocated to Nashville to pursue this opportunity, but returned to Canada to finish High School.

Portland, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Brett Young Announces Portland Show With Maddie And Tae + Filmore

Some country is coming to the big city. Brett Young just announced a new tour, with a stop in Portland. Brett Young will hit the road in September on his The Weekends Tour. The 33-date trek will stop in Portland at Thompson's Point, September 18. Tickets go on-sale Friday, June 4. Maddie & Tae and Filmore will open the show.
MusicPosted by
Q106.5

Top 10 Country Songs About Soldiers

Country music artists have a way of telling beautiful stories unlike the stars of any other genre -- and some of country's most touching songs are those penned about soldiers and the sacrifices they make in honor of our country. Everyone from Tim McGraw to Carrie Underwood has a spot...
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Good Morning America Features A Proud Maine Lobsterwoman

Ms. Samuel's father taught her how to fish for lobster and now the 24 year-old has gained national recognition. Yesterday morning as the nationally syndicated show Good Morning America was featuring Maine within it's "50 States" series on WVII TV channel 7 here in Bangor, viewers across the country got an eyeful of what Sadie Samuels does every day. We're amazed that reporter Will Reeve and the TV crew were able to keep up with her.
Bangor, MEfoxbangor.com

Designer of Paul Bunyan statue has died

​​​​​​​BANGOR — The artist who designed the Paul Bunyan statue in Bangor has died. Local legend Normand Martin passed away on Friday at the age of 95. ABC 7 and Fox 22 had the opportunity to speak to the creator of the city’s larger-than-life statue in February, and though he suffered from early dementia, Martin never forgot the statue.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Check Out This Weekly Virtual Maine Music Series

Maine Folk Music and Dance Video Series is showcasing the music and dance of the cultures of Maine using Zoom. Every Tuesday, spend your lunchtime from noon to 1 PM checking out an hour of performance and asking your questions with the artists. The nonprofit Yarmouth music school 317 Main...
Bangor, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Florida Georgia Line on The Bangor Drive In Screen in June

When it comes to summer, let us hope we do not return to normal. Let us hope we return to better. And survey after survey says we miss being outside during the pandemic. And that is happening, or going to happen more and more as the weather gets better. It is also a popular answer to say you miss Live Concerts. And we are hopeful, but it is still not totally firm that live concerts will happen this summer. Not a prediction, but who knows if we get hit with another strain of Corona Virus or something else happens, those shows might not go at full capacity.
Bangor, MEPosted by
I-95 FM

Opening Weekend At Bangor Drive-In Includes Virtual Bon Jovi Show

The Bangor Drive-In is opening for the season soon. The opening weekend festivities features some rock n' roll. The Bangor Drive-In has announced their opening date. According to a Facebook announcement earlier this month, the season opening date is set for May 21. A part of the opening weekend line-up is a virtual concert by Bon Jovi.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

‘The Nite Show’ Is All-New This Weekend!

Bangor's only late night talk show is brand new this weekend. Our buddy Danny Cashman is getting things done! "The Nite Show" is on a run of all new episodes that run through June 12th, and he has some great guests coming up this Saturday night. Allegra Zamore is the...
Bangor, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Concerts On The Bangor Waterfront Are Happening This Summer

Aug. 5 - Luke Bryan. Gray told WABI the uncertainty of summer concerts cost the venue some shows back in the fall. "We’ve had shows pass on us in September and October of this year that are 2021 shows, not 2020 carryovers,” said Gray. The hope is to book a few new shows, pushing them into late summer and early fall.