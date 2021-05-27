Cancel
Manchester, CT

Young eagles growing right before their eyes in Manchester plaza

Journal Inquirer
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER — A bald eagle’s nest near a shopping plaza has become a local attraction for area residents. This nest has supposedly been in this location for a few years, but has only produced eaglets this year, said Bob Michaud, a local volunteer bird monitor for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Local residents come by the Big Y Plaza on Tolland Turnpike to see the eagle family’s progress every day.

