Young eagles growing right before their eyes in Manchester plaza
MANCHESTER — A bald eagle’s nest near a shopping plaza has become a local attraction for area residents. This nest has supposedly been in this location for a few years, but has only produced eaglets this year, said Bob Michaud, a local volunteer bird monitor for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Local residents come by the Big Y Plaza on Tolland Turnpike to see the eagle family’s progress every day.www.journalinquirer.com