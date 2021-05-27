Cancel
Middle East

Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — Egypt has invited Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for separate talks that aim at consolidating the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers, an Egyptian intelligence official said Thursday. The talks would also focus on accelerating the reconstruction process in Gaza.

Mahmoud Abbas
Ismail Haniyeh
Palestine
Egypt
