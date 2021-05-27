Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

What we learn from cardiovascular secrets of giraffes

By Tim Philp
strathroyagedispatch.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all the creatures on the planet, perhaps the most ungainly of the large land animals is the African giraffe. These animals just look wrong. They have long spindly legs, a large tapering body and a long neck, topped by a weirdly shaped head with spikes. When you add in a garish coat of interlocking spots, you end up with a strange animal indeed.

www.strathroyagedispatch.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giraffes#Cardiovascular Disease#Genetic Modifications#Social Animals#Hidden Secrets#Brain Science#Human Nature#Human Tissue#The Expositor Publishing#African#Predators#Trees#Spindly Legs#People#Distinct Advantages#Story#Interlocking Spots#Food#Technical Fields#Bands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Animalshomeschool.com

What We Learn From Animals While World Schooling

There are all sorts of educational benefits to learning about animals by handling and playing with them directly, but really, it’s just a lot a fun. We love watching the kids’ faces light up as a whale shark swims by, how they laugh at the monkeys, and overcome their fears to pet a cheetah. Honestly, I really like it too.
Animalstvtechnology.com

What You Can Learn From A Unicorn

You might think unicorns are mythical creatures, but if you know where to look, you’re bound to find one. And after a recent virtual conference, I can guarantee you it’s well worth the effort. A good place to start the search is at Denver7, the E.W. Scripps Company’s KMGH ABC-affiliate...
Diseases & Treatmentslargemandental.com

What We Can Learn From Those With Chronic Jaw Pain and Discomfort

Temporomandibular joint disorder (TMD) is an umbrella term for a number of chronic jaw problems. These conditions cause recurring pain for 10 to 30 million Americans, especially women of childbearing age. But even after decades of treatment and research, a full understanding of TMD's underlying causes eludes us. That doesn't...
AdvocacySmirs Interior News

From the mouths of babes: It’s time we learned from them

Regardless of how you feel about Greta Thunberg’s activism, you have to admit, for an 18-year-old, she has an impressive resume. Time magazine’s youngest ever Person of the Year (2019), inclusion in Time’s 100 most influential people, Forbes list of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women (2019), and three consecutive nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize (2019-2021), to name a few.
Public HealthEurekAlert

Targeted COVID-19 therapy: What can we learn from autoimmune kidney diseases?

Various viruses and bacteria have long been known to cause autoimmune diseases where there is such a predisposition. This phenomenon also seems to play a major role in SARS-CoV-2, especially in severe courses. The body's own immune cells are activated, with the formation of autoantibodies that attack the body's own healthy cell structures (proteins, autoantigens); deposits of immune complexes can then trigger severe inflammatory processes and cell destruction in the body.
ScienceKankakee Daily Journal

CONVERSATIONS WITH JOE & KEN: What have we learned from COVID?

Ken: As the COVID-19 era is slowly dissipating, what is the science? What did we learn? What questions remain? In the early days of 2020, we heard there was a new virus with serious infectiousness loose in China. This was a novel virus, unknown previously. Our scientists basically started with a blank book and have learned from observing how the world population dealt with an aggressive agent of disease, and our politicians co-opted everything about the virus to their advantage.
Books & Literaturefouroclockfaculty.com

What I Learned from Make Time

I recently finished the book Make Time: How to Focus on What Matters Every Day by Jake Knapp and John Zeratsky. The book details a plan for productivity – a way to make time for the most important things in your life while squeezing out the less important, trivial things. I have found that by making some minor tweaks to my daily routine, I’ve already found myself to be more productive.
Berks County, PADelaware County Daily Times

Editorial: As pandemic wanes, what have we learned?

If history is a guide, the next few years could bring prosperity and good times after a year marked by isolation and hardship. “As hopes rise that the pandemic is ebbing in the United States and Europe, visions of a second ‘Roaring Twenties’ to match last century’s post-pandemic decade have proliferated,” Associated Press culture writer Jake Coyle observed recently.
Diseases & TreatmentsScientist

Infographic: Pathways from Noise to Cardiovascular Damage

Epidemiological data have long linked exposure to noise such as aircraft, railway, or traffic sounds to increased risks of cardiovascular disease. And in recent years, experimental work has been revealing the biological mechanisms underlying that link. Specifically, researchers are finding that noise activates the brain’s limbic system, which plays a role in emotional regulation, the release of stress hormones into the blood, and controlling of the sympathetic nervous system. These stress responses can lead to cerebral and vascular inflammation, oxidative stress, and altered gene expression, sometimes culminating in endothelial dysfunction and cardiovascular disease.
WildlifePhys.org

Infrared imaging leaves invasive pythons nowhere to hide

For more than 25 years, Burmese pythons have been living and breeding in the Florida Everglades, where they prey on native wildlife and disrupt the region's delicate ecosystems. A new study shows that infrared cameras could make it easier to spot these invasive snakes in the Florida foliage, providing a new tool in the effort to remove them.
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Watch a Bear Find Then Annihilate a Wolf Den with Young Pups

What happens when one apex predator finds the home of another? This. A camera in the wild captured what happened when a bear discovered a wolf den full of young pups. Note: this video is not graphic, but the outcome for the young wolves is likely what you suspect. Researchers placed cameras near an area where they suspected wolves had built a den. Here's how they explained how this started on YouTube:
HealthDaily Republic

For Your Health: Get regular eye exams to maintain healthy vision

It is important to get comprehensive dilated eye exams routinely because some ocular conditions are asymptomatic, meaning you may not experience any symptoms or feel a change in eyesight. A 2016 Canadian study found that more than half of those who received a routine eye exam and experience no change...
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Psoriatic Arthritis

This study states that Patient self-report scales are significant in psoriatic joint inflammation (PsA), as they permit doctors to quickly evaluate patient points of view of infection movement. Data were gathered tentatively across 3 UK clinic trusts from 2018 to 2019. All patients finished the VAS and NRS for torment, joint pain, skin psoriasis (PsO), and worldwide infection action. A subset finished an indistinguishable pack multi week later. Segment and clinical information were likewise gathered. Arrangement was surveyed utilizing medians and the Bland-Altman technique. Intraclass connection coefficients (ICCs) were utilized to evaluate test-retest dependability. Spearman rank connection coefficients were utilized to evaluate reliance between scale scores and clinical factors.
Sciencenewslanes.com

Secondhand Smoke Linked to Higher Rheumatoid Arthritis Risk

Secondhand smoke exposure in both childhood and adulthood is associated with an increased risk of rheumatoid arthritis in women, according to a study presented at the annual European Congress of Rheumatology. “These results suggest that smoking by-products, whether actively or passively inhaled or absorbed, could generate autoimmunity, at least towards...
Mental Healthdreamwidth.org

the research project needs better naps (Reply)

Reason was up early after falling asleep a bit late last night. She attributes the former to me, alas. Meanwhile, I dreamt I'd emailed a friend from grad school---the one who between 24 and 34 broke up with a prof, beat lymphoma, married a fellow grad student, had two kids, buried her mother (only parent she'd known), got a good job, and had her third child---to unburden myself about health woes. This is the thing about grad school since the 1990s, however: one knows not to email friends who teach unless one's in casual contact already or it's an emergency because they drop regularly off personal messages or Twitter or what have you for multiple months per year, while requests from their students and their committee/dept/etc. duties are too much. We aren't in casual contact because, like nearly everyone I was friends with during grad school, she now lives several thousand km away. Thus instead I awoke wondering how she's doing, whether she's okay. Her mother escaped cancer several times before succumbing; both stress and environmental factors contributed, for both of them.
Diseases & TreatmentsThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Criteria for diagnosing lupus

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 79 years old, at a healthy weight, and I exercise often. Recently I had a blood test that showed several markers for lupus. The doctor wants to put me on hydroxychloroquine. But first I had to have my eyes checked because the drug seems to have an effect on your vision. My ophthalmologist checked my eyes and said it would be OK to take the drug. But I’m nervous about it.
Posted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: One Old Man Had Problems with His Hearing

The following joke is pretty much a warning to never underestimate the elderly. Read on to find out how one elderly man outsmarted his whole family while living with hearing problems. For years an elderly man struggled with severe hearing problems. People could literally sit and talk around him, and...