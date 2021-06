Join Let’s Get Social PB, and our special hostesses Katrina Aronson Consulting and Stacey Leuliette from The Scout Guide Palm Beach for our first Healthy Moves | Healthy Minds Series You’ll be treated to a yoga practice led by Holly Weston of The Yoga Society. Sips & Bites will be provided and Katrina and Stacey will be hosting a candid conversation about the importance of taking care of your mental health. Katrina Aronson is a marketing and strategy coach for…