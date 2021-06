Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has lashed out at middle-class voters he calls selfish and unscrupulous after losing support in the capital -- traditionally a bastion of his party. Lopez Obrador's Morena party lost its absolute majority in the lower house of Congress in June 6 legislative elections, as well as mayoralties in four of the 11 districts it controlled in Mexico City. It was a bitter blow for the leftist leader, who had built up strong support in the megacity that he ran as mayor from 2000 to 2005. Lopez Obrador has blamed the setback on "the dirty war and bombardment of lies" by his opponents.