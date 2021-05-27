On The Line: Things We're Watching At State Meets This Week

This will be a Central Coast Section basketball tournament like no other, and not only because it is being held in the final weeks of spring. With players and coaches limited to two spectators each because of the pandemic, the atmosphere will no doubt be muted as play gets underway this weekend. “I don’t think it’s going to be a wild environment at any of these locations,” said Mitty coach Tim Kennedy, whose team is seeded No. 1 in the Open Division after going undefeated against its rivals from the West Catholic Athletic League’s southern end and winning the league’s postseason tournament with a victory on the road over Archbishop Riordan, the Open’s No. 2 seed. With Mitty opening at home on Friday against No. 8 seed Palma, Kennedy said he is doing all he can to ensure that his players remain motivated as the San Jose program aims for its fifth Open championship in the nine-year history of the division. “That’s the challenge right now, for everybody, is not treating this like summer league,” Kennedy said. “You’re playing for the CCS championship.” Motivation shouldn’t be an issue for the seniors, Kennedy said. “They’ve thrown too much into it to not care,” he added. “I’m excited to watch them compete and make one last run as seniors.” Mitty won the Open last season, beating Bellarmine in the final.