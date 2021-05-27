Cancel
Sports

On The Line: Things We're Watching At State Meets This Week

By Bryan Deibel
milesplit.com
 14 days ago

This week there will be several meets live on MileSplit including the Tenessee State Championships, the Kansas State Championships, and many more. Get a full rundown of the events here and check out what we're looking forward to seeing the most in the video above. - - -

www.milesplit.com
