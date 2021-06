Ancient, oscillating weather patterns similar to El Niño are chiefly responsible for environmental shifts in sub-Saharan Africa over the last 620,000 years, new research reveals – and they're also likely to have played a big role in our evolution as a species. The emergence of Homo sapiens from Africa is well established, and the new findings suggest a 'climate seesaw' between wet and dry periods in the region was at least as influential as advancing and retreating glaciers in establishing the path of ancient humans towards the humans of today. Researchers analyzed 11 different land and ocean sedimentary records to build up...