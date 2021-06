A lot of Giants fans are dissatisfied with the job Dave Gettleman has done in the draft, although he has gotten good reviews for his two trade-downs and ability to get Azeez Ojulari with the #50 pick in 2021. But the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence, as the old saying goes. It's interesting to go back and look at how DG did vs. other GMs for a previous draft for which we now have had time to form NFL impressions of the players drafted. PFF has done that, and what is nice is that they have organized the draft by team to make it easy to get an idea of each team's performance: